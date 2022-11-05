Since we live fairly close to the Indiana-Michigan border, it is not uncommon for me to find myself in Michigan when I travel.
What I have noticed recently is a barrage of roadside signs advertising the availability of recreational marijuana since Michigan has legalized it.
While it worries me that the drivers I encounter might be high, I know that they could just as easily be drunk on alcohol, which has been legal to consume for my whole lifetime. So, my best bet is to drive defensively and make sure I am not impaired when I get behind the wheel.
What I really want to tell you about is atrial fibrillation (AFib), which is an irregularly, irregular heart rhythm where the top part of the heart quivers rather than squeezing rhythmically. This causes the pumping chambers of the heart (the ventricles) to beat erratically and less effectively.
It is well established that alcohol and tobacco smoking have each been associated with an increased risk of AFib. But relationships between other drug use and AFib are poorly understood
Recent research based on data from almost 24 million people suggests that cocaine, methamphetamine, opioids, and marijuana may independently increase risk of AFib.
Previous studies related to these drugs have mostly focused on deadly heart rhythm abnormalities or have offered individual case reports. This knowledge gap is particularly concerning for marijuana, as medical and recreational use are on the rise.
The analysis included data from 23.5 million adults in California, who received care through a hospital, emergency department, or outpatient surgery center during 2005-2015. It was noted that 132,834 of these patients used marijuana, 98,271 used methamphetamines, 48,701 used cocaine, and 10,032 used opiates. Inclusion required lack of AFib at baseline.
The results were quite specific since the records designated that the patients were using these drugs. But the absence of any mention of use of these drugs does not exclude the possibility that some people were still using them. So, the results are probably not as sensitive as we would like.
This reduced the power to detect an association between each drug and AFib, meaning any relationship needed to be sufficiently strong enough to generate a significant result.
At the end of the decade-long study period, nearly a million patients (4.2%) had developed AFib.
After adjusting for potential confounders and mediators, all four drugs showed significant, independent associations with AFib, which means that users were more likely to develop AFib than non-users.
Causation links between AFib and each of the drugs remain unclear. Previous research indicated that methamphetamines are capable of “significant cardiac electrical remodeling,” while cocaine may cause sodium channel dysregulation, and opioids can render atrial myocytes more susceptible to oxidative damage.
Although marijuana has previously been linked with hospitalization for arrhythmia, a specific mechanism of this phenomenon remains largely unexamined.
It is possible that there are some effects that are much more generic than marijuana use, such as inhaling a burned substance. There is some evidence that if you inhale pretty much any sort of particulate matter, it can increase inflammation in the body. Inflammation is known to be a trigger for AFib.
It would be nice to know whether the suggested relationship between marijuana and AFib holds up with the use of edible forms of marijuana.
Since all of the researched drugs have slightly different mechanisms of action, there is not likely to be one mechanism that would explain why all of them might cause AFib.
Considering previous data linking drugs of abuse with abnormal heart rhythms, potential relationships to AFib deserve a closer look with further investigation.
In the meantime, it is well established that increased age correlates with the incidence of AFib. It occurs in 2.3% of people older than 40 years, 5.9% of those older than 65 years, and more than 9% of those older than 85 years. Approximately 70% of individuals with AFib are between the ages of 65 and 85.
So, I think the message about avoiding alcohol, tobacco smoking, cocaine, methamphetamine, opioids, and marijuana should be especially strong for us senior citizens. It is time to take heed and drop any bad habits we might have while not picking up any new ones.
Of course, that has always been good advice. But it is now time to take it to heart, literally.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.