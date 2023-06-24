Q: We have an older home and need to replace the decking on our porch that is on the back of the house. I’m pretty sure that it was built at the same time as the rest of the house back in the late 1800s.
I started to remove the decking and realized that the porch deck framing the joists, runs parallel to the house and the spans are as long as the porch, basically 16’ long. I went to the lumber company and talked to one of the younger guys at the contractor desk and he had never seen that long of span, and indicated that today the floor joists are run perpendicular to the house with an 8’ span.
I still want the decking to run the way it is currently running, parallel with the house. Do I need to reframe the whole porch floor structure? Travis and family in the country
A: We have worked on older homes for years and yes, they possess special challenges regarding framing differences, compared to today’s way of framing. The typical problem is that they relied on the interweaving of materials, such as subsiding and siding or T&G decking and soffit materials, that are rarely used today to provide structural stability. The old ways of balloon framing and ledgers on exterior walls with floor joists that weave into the wall structure, become difficult to understand if you are used to today’s standard of box deck and plate wall framing.
The deck joist issues you are experiencing is fairly common and there are a couple of tips to help you add to and beef up the existing porch floor system. First, you will want to plan to add joist hangers everywhere there is a joist that doesn’t have a ledger holding it up.
Second you will want to sister addition larger floor joists along the existing joists and install double joist hangers. Add temporary support elevating the deck floor just slightly, so that when removed, it settles into a level point. At 8’ centers now you want to add bridging to the floor framing, basically making structural squares that will add a tremendous amount of strength to the floor framing. If there are any original cross joists running out from the house, make sure they are also doubled and with hangers attaching to the band joist of the house. Now your decking will remain running in the desired direction.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.