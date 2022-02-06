Q. I have been helping our son-in-law and our daughter work on a house, 90 years old, they bought a few years ago. The current project is remodeling a first-floor bathroom. He wants to do it himself but has let me help. All the fixtures will be replaced and he has hired a plumber to do the water lines and drain lines. We have been doing the demolition and we removed the existing tub/shower and surrounds including the valve in the wall. The new shower will be on the other side of the bath. After the tub was removed, there were several rotten sections along with area where the subfloor needs to be replaced. The existing subfloor is ¾” one by eight inch material run on a diagonal. When I reach and measure back under the subfloor it goes under the wall framing. So how do I cut back the subflooring and still support the new subfloor next to the wall? — Michael
A. In a lot of early construction where balloon style framing was prevalent through the ‘60s, rough sawn lumber and true one-inch materials were commonplace.
Yes, sometimes when the house was framed the floor deck was built and sub sheeting was installed before interior walls were constructed and then typically a finished tongue and groove flooring was installed from wall to wall. The sub sheeting was then normally run on a diagonal to the floor joists. You see this also in exterior wall framing where the walls were framed and then a solid one by materials was run on a diagonal. This was usually done to give it strength.
These factors are why early framing typically did not include headers over small windows and doors.
First you will want to cut back the rotten floor that you want to replace and cutting right up next to the wall can be tricky.
I have run into these situations before and there is no one fix that fits all. Basically, you will have to find the closest floor joist to your wall and add blocking to build it back out until you can attach an additional floor joist or perpendicular blocking to catch the edge of your new ¾” plywood subfloor.
