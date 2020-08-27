I am becoming more and more old-fashioned. In Webster’s Dictionary, old-fashioned is defined as “in or according to styles or types no longer current or common; not modern.”
I use cloth napkins now. Environment friendly, and I love a cloth napkin. My family finds them for me at Goodwill, garage sales and clearance. I do a load of napkins weekly.
I love books. Yes, I have a Kindle, but I still like books. I want to highlight the essential items for studying. Yes, I still have highlighters. I like to tab sections in my book that are important to reference later. I want to pick a book based on the cover because it draws me into the story.
I like to write cards and letters. Yes, I can send text messages and emails, but I love to send snail mail. You know the mail that still gets delivered by someone who comes through wind, rain, and snow?
I could go on, but it struck me as I read from “Our Common Prayer” that there are old-fashioned values but need to be clung to! In this book are creed and affirmations. These unite us in our faith. Many, if not all Christians, believe this
We believe in God the Father, Almighty.
We believe in Jesus Christ, His Only Son.
We believe in the Holy Spirit, Giver of life.
We believe in the Three in One.
(Affirmation of Faith from the book mentioned above.)
We rarely have deep conversations with one another. Instead, we have Facebook “likes,” “cares,” or “anger.” I believe in not having the phone at the table and talking with family. Yes, there are times I too break this rule or belief. How can we tell our families what we think and believe if we do not do it around the table?
Deuteronomy 6: 6-7 “These words I am commanding you today are to be upon your hearts. And you shall teach them diligently to your children and speak of them when you sit in your house and when you walk along the road, when you lie down and when you get up.”
The passage goes on to say: “Hear, O Israel, and be careful to observe them, so that you may prosper and multiply greatly in a land flowing with milk and honey, just as the Lord, the God of your fathers, has promised you.”
To hear, we have to listen. This is becoming very old-fashioned. I say this a lot in worship; “two ears and one mouth use in that order.” Not everyone needs me to share my wisdom, but the Lord has given great insight in an old-fashioned book we need to be still opening!
You can be modern and use your phone. You can do amazing Bible studies through apps on phones and iPads. The point is for us to do them! I am a visual learner, so this is why books and journaling work for me. What is an old-fashioned practice that you need to resurrect for yourself!?
God’s love is timeless, open his book and discover that!
