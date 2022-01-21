As seen on Facebook Jan. 15, 2022:
Jennifer Klein Edwards (of Kendallville):
Fact: The saxophone is a very loud instrument. We started the day with “Hot Cross Buns,” but at some point, he discovered he could play the first nine notes of the Star Wars theme song. And that’s all I’ve heard all day.
Aaron Edwards (husband of Jennifer):
It really makes me appreciate the fact that Ella never practiced her instrument
Jennifer replying to Aaron: SHE PLAYS THE FLUTE!!!
Aaron (replying to Jennifer): Yeah and the only time I ever heard it was at school recitals. Never heard at practice at home.
A friend of Jennifer’s commented: My grandson … is playing the tuba … Have you ever heard “Jingle Bells” on the tuba?
The Facebook conversation made me laugh out loud — and it took me back to 1990 when I wrote a column about our oldest child, Dorothy, taking up the trombone. Here are excerpts; I hope they strike a humorous note for you.
And the band played on
Not being musicians ourselves, my husband and I didn’t know what to expect when we said “OK” to our oldest child’s pleas to be in the middle school band.
At the student-parent information night in April, band leaders Peter Bottomley and James Swartzlander told parents how beneficial the band experience would be for our youngsters. The child who learns to play an instrument learns discipline, cooperation with others and a new way to a fuller, richer life, they said. An instrument automatically places a child in worthwhile school activities and provides something interesting and pleasurable to do during leisure time, they added …
For weeks Dorothy debated which instrument to play. She repeatedly asked my opinion, but I couldn’t help because I barely knew what each instrument was called, much less what it would sound like or how much it would cost to rent.
But at the private conference with the band equipment salesman, I learned the choice was obvious.
Dorothy, we found out, is gifted for playing the trombone. Nearly the tallest girl in her class, she is one of the few students her age who has arms long enough to extend the slide. She is a born trombone player!
Father, who had been at home with the three younger siblings, greeted us at the door.
“What are you going to play?” he and the three kids asked eagerly. We told them to sit around the kitchen table for the announcement.
When everyone was quiet, Dorothy and I said in happy unison: “The trombone!”
“AAARRGH!” Father said, burying his face in his hands …
The doubts certain family members had about the wisdom of our choice were eased when the trombone came. It looked magnificent! And Dorothy looked magnificent holding it!
She spent happy hours polishing the gleaming brass with Windex and flannel, oiling the slide, disinfecting the mouthpiece with Listerine, vacuuming the plush insides of the case and chasing her siblings away from golden, glowing instrument that they were not allowed to breathe on or touch.
After Dorothy made her instrument choice, my friend who plays the clarinet congratulated me, claiming the trombone is one of the least objectionable instruments to listen to while a child is learning to play …
But frankly when Dorothy started practicing, we wondered if she would ever be able to play in public. I cannot politely describe the sounds that exploded from her horn …
A month later at the first sixth grade band concert, the auditorium was nearly full of parents, grandparents and siblings even though there were only 40 students in the sixth-grade band. I suspect they were all secretly doubting that anything worthy of the name music could come from the well-scrubbed kids nervously assembled on stage.
I was uneasy for several reasons. Some of Dorothy’s songs still resembled jungle calls to me. Also, Mr. Swartzlander had told Dorothy that at a sixth-grade band concert several years ago a trombone player’s slide fell off. Since putting a slide back is a major job, if that happened to Dorothy, it would leave the entire trombone section incapacitated. The other trombone player had been sick all week.
Also, Dorothy was wearing dress shoes a size too small for her. Up until a half hour before curtain time, I had assumed she would wear her new school shoes. But at the last minute she said they weren’t up to “Swartzlander-Bottomley standards” and she insisted on wearing too-small dress shoes, which I feared might impair her air flow.
After the first 30-second piece, I started breathing again … Actually, listening to music was what we did the least of that night. We spent much more time listening to the band director explain what they had tried to accomplish during the first weeks of instruction, applauding thunderously after each short piece and enjoying post-concert refreshments in the cafeteria.
But — and this is the amazing part — what we heard was music …
Father said it was just the kind of concert he likes — short. The younger siblings thought the cookies were wonderful.
Dorothy, limping slightly, looked as relieved as I was.
