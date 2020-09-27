Q. I am thinking about next summer and am planning on having a deck built. Before I call out some contractors and get their ideas and estimates I am trying to do some problem solving and make decisions. I have seen in magazines deck ideas and ones that really appeal to me have rounded features. Before I get someone to price our project, I do not want them to figure it to find out it’s way out of our budget and we must completely rethink it. How much more does it cost to have a round front edge of our deck? — Norman of Auburn
A. When you talk about getting a couple of contractors to look at your project it is critical that you have a good feel for what you want but also what is in budget.
Good contractors are hard to come by but also their time is valuable. To ask them to redesign or rebid a project several times is unrealistic. You want a contractor to give professional input and accurate pricing. But do not wear them out or you will not hear from them again.
So many cool things can be done with outdoor spaces, decks and patios. These spaces can be either simple or very elaborate and of course can go from affordable to very expensive.
First is to consider materials where treated wood is more affordable than composites. Exotic woods and cable railing add to a higher end cost.
A curved front to your deck is time consuming and costly but more importantly it is part of a whole series of options for a higher end deck project.
In my 30 years, we have completed rounded decks several times. A simple approach is to cut the joists to length and at an angle that will fit the curve; then form the outside band board.
If you are using a thin composite material, it’s not too bad.
Having the decking edge curve and the handrail curve is another challenge. Cellular PVC is the easiest to bend with a heat jig that heats the material so it can be bent. Bent curved inlaid decking is super time consuming and expensive, but has incredible end results.
