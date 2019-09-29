Q. We are in the process of designing and planning an addition to our lake home on Crooked Lake. One contractor said that the set back requirements from the side lot line are from the foundation to the lot line. Another contractor said it was from the overhang or gutter to the side lot line. One of these contractors was from out of town, so I don’t know how familiar he was with the requirements. Every inch will make a difference. Which should we design for? — Dan on Crooked Lake
A. Set back requirements are typically regulated by the local planning zoning department for your county or city.
Zoning requirements can also affect how you can use the property — such as residential, commercial or agricultural. Different uses are permitted in each district.
Sometimes set back requirements are for utility services, drainage ditches and pipes or easements for other access.
In some municipalities, some items are exempt from setback requirements such as driveways, sidewalks, emergency stairs, fences or exterior air condenser units.
The best advice is to check with or ask the planning department regarding your specific lot and home. It’s best to have a plot plan or as built survey and a sketched plan as to what you want to build when you visit your planning department.
In your case, both contractors you talked to are not actually correct for Steuben County zoning rules. Five feet is the standard set back requirement for Steuben County and that is from the foundation edge. This allows for a 12” overhang including gutter. So, if you have a 7” overhang and a 5” gutter the foundation can be 5 feet from the property line. if your overhang is larger or your gutter is larger, then the distance from the property line to your foundation needs to also increase.
Keep in mind that if your structure is closer than 10 feet to the adjoining house that wall must be a fire wall for fire spread protection.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.