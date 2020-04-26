Q. My family and I have lived in our house for 25 years and have not had any major problems. The house was built in the mid-1970s and we are going to be doing some bathroom work soon. We have had a couple of appointments with remodeling contractors and one of them mentioned a mildew smell in the basement bathroom that we are planning on redoing. The basement has always had a mild musty smell. I figured it was just how basements were. Should I be thinking more seriously about it? — Logan of DeKalb County
A. Having living area in your home that doesn’t smell natural is not good. A problem or issue could be addressed to alleviate the odor. Musty smell can lead to mold or unwanted air quality if there is an unusual presence of moisture or warmth.
All the materials in your basement are good grounds to grow unwanted mold or mildew. The first thing I would do is install a dehumidifier and try to lower the moisture content of the basement air. Also be sure to check and make sure there are no leaks or drips; even condensation on ducts or pipes can be causes for moisture.
If that basement area bathroom has no windows to help control the moisture of that bath, an exhaust fan needs to be in good working order.
If condensation is a problem — if the walls are moist — then exterior downspouts and proper fall and run off from outdoor water could be an issue that needs addressed. All these things could contribute to your smell, even if it is slight, and should be addressed.
Be careful when talking to contractors. Understand if they are proposing radical concrete cutting and drain piping on the interior of the basement. This process, even though usually successful, can be costly when there are standard ways to solve the problems.
I suggest finding a contractor to help you identify root causes along with bathroom improvements so you can get the full potential of your lower level.
