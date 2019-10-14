Here’s one way to lose my respect quickly in a discussion about wages — drag fast food workers.
“Nobody should make $XX per hour for flipping burgers!"
Last week, after soliciting opinions from the community, there seemed to be a general consensus that a living wage — being able to pay your bills and have some cash left over to enjoy — was probably around $14-$18 per hour. People said you can scrape by at around $12 per hour maybe.
But, as always whenever anyone talks about wages, there were a few people who flew in to declare that fast food workers don’t deserve better wages because I guess they don’t have bills to pay like everyone else.
So I wanted to break down some of the standard items people throw out:
“We shouldn’t pay fast food workers because it’s a job that takes no skill!” — I always find this one funny, because I have the opportunity to interview businesses from time to time. Lately, businesses around Indiana have been struggling to find workers. So, what are local industries looking for in an employee? Someone who knows how to machine metal or weld or fix stuff?
Nope. Ask a local hirer and they’ll tell you if a worker will show up consistently, on time and work hard, they’ll teach you to do everything else. High school diploma or GED is great, but not even necessary all the time.
Many, many jobs require no education or skills to get hired to do.
“That’s a starter job for teenagers!” — Granted, a fast food job is a good starting opportunity for a high school student, since they’re still getting an education and have limited or no work experience. But there’s one major flaw with this argument — high schoolers are only available to work when they’re not at school.
Who is going to work that lunch rush Monday-Friday from August to May? It’s got to be an adult. And, if you’ve eaten at many fast food restaurants around the area like I have, what you quickly notice is that many of the workers during the day shift appear to be seniors, who I’m sure aren’t taking orders and mopping floors just for the fun of it.
“That’s not meant to be a full-time job. Get some skills and get a better job!” — I always approach this one from the business side. Imagine you’re running a business, but your workforce turns over every three or six months. You’re constantly in a hiring mode. You’re constantly training new people and no one has longevity.
This would be an absolutely nightmare. Hiring and training new workers is laborious. It wouldn’t make good fiscal or operational sense for any industry to be in a state of constantly replacing its workforce.
On top of that, no one seems to be willing to recognize that certain people are physically incapable or unwilling to do certain higher-paying jobs. Yes, you could make more money working at a factory like a friend I know. But you could also have had two major wrist surgeries before age 30 because hauling around heavy items all day, all the time has destroyed your body.
“I don’t want to pay $10 for a hamburger!” — One, your cost wouldn’t double. Two, a certain leading global fast food restaurant raked in $10.8 billion in profit in 2018, so they can probably afford to invest a bit of money in wages. And three, if you can’t stomach the thought of maybe paying a little more so the people making your food for you can have money to survive on, maybe you should make your own cold cut sandwich at home and brown bag your lunch because you're not ready to engage in a service economy.
“Fast food isn’t a valuable job!” — This is kind of implicit in all of the badmouthing that happens, but let’s make it implicit here. If you don’t think fast food workers deserve $XX dollars in wages, it’s because you don’t think there’s value in their work.
For me, as someone who likes to eat fast food and does so frequently, I find workers significantly more valuable than many other jobs. The person who makes me a spicy chicken sandwich making maybe $10 per hour is far, far more valuable to me than someone assembling an RV that I don’t want and will never buy and earning $20 per hour.
Ultimately, I’m not here to argue that fast food workers should be making a particular amount. Maybe you think they deserve $15 an hour like some workers have called for, and maybe you don’t.
But I am in disagreement with the concept that any job should pay a wage that, on its own, would be insufficient to provide self-sufficiency.
Because in the end, my greatest argument is this: Someone has to do the job.
And as I said last week, everyone, regardless of age, education and skills, has bills to pay.
So if your viewpoint is that a fast food worker should be sentenced to financial insolvency despite working (and honestly probably working harder and putting up with more rudeness from customers than most professions) then, I’m sorry, I respectfully disagree.
