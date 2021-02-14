KENDALLVILLE — It was the most popular story the week before, but a story about Indiana State Police arresting a ‘dead’ man got even more popular this past week.
Damion M. Bowling, 21, of the 300 block of East C.R. 1000S, Columbia City, was arrested on Jan. 26 on a warrant issued by Whitley County authorities charging him with failure to appear for court relating to two pending counts of sexual misconduct with a minor, a Level 6 felony.
Whitley County Prosecutor D.J. Sigler said the defendant posed as his father and told his lawyer and officials that he died — even going as far as sending a phony death certificate from the state of Ohio
The lawyer contacted the prosecutor’s office to relay the information, but it didn’t take long for Sigler’s team to recognize the lie.
“I’m told the death certificate looked legitimate, but it quickly became clear that he wasn’t dead,” Sigler said.
The story collected more than 2,800 pageviews in the previous week, but got even more popular, adding another 11,500 this week.
Here’s the Top 10 most-read stories from Feb. 4-10:
1. ‘Dead’ man arrested by ISP — 11,535 pageviews (14,419 total)
2. Klan group plans gathering in Auburn — 4,667 pageviews (7,121 total)
3. Man jailed on voyeurism charges — 2,198 pageviews
4. Man who pulled gun on Kendallville officer sentenced to 22 1/2 years — 2,137 pageviews
5. Police lured alleged molestor to his arrest — 2,119 pageviews
6. Citizens urged to protest state legislators’ ‘slap in the face’ to public education (letter to the editor) — 2,046 pageviews
7. On top of his game — 1,458 pageviews
8. One person critical after Sunday crash near Waterloo — 1,426 pageviews
9. Jenny Lou’s Greenery opens Saturday — 1,161 pageviews
10. Pair arrested on drug charges after traffic stop for no headlights — 1,156 pageviews (3,560 total)
Over on Facebook, posts about the sentencing of a man who was shot by police after drawing a firearm, Sen. Todd Young’s amendment to block illegal immigrants from receiving stimulus payments and the weekend COVID-19 update were the most popular posts of the week:
Feb. 10: (Shared from The News Sun) Faustino Vasquez pulled a gun on Kendallville Officer Doug Davis in November 2019, leading to Davis drawing his duty weapon and shooting Vasquez down to end the threat — 4,588 pageviews, 52 reactions, 22 shares, 33 comments
Feb. 7: Young’s amendment to block undocumented residents from getting stimulus checks passed with bipartisan support. Illegal immigrants already weren’t eligible for checks in the first two rounds of stimulus payments — 3,434 pageviews, 48 reactions, four shares, 30 comments
Feb. 8: The state dashboard updated with four deaths, three from Noble and on from DeKalb, that occurred in late January — 2,971 people reached, two 17 reactions, two shares, two comments
Over on the individual newspaper Facebook pages, stories about Extreme Archery leagues in Ashley, the police-involved shooting sentencing and Noble County’s state rep getting an award were the top posts of the week:
Feb. 4: (The Herald Republican) Extreme Archery, as it’s been dubbed by its inventor, John Jackson of Global Archery Products Inc. in Ashley, is played like dodgeball, but with foam-tipped arrows — 1,316 people reached, 81 reactions, nine shares, 21 comments
Feb. 10: (The News Sun) Faustino Vasquez was sentenced on a Level 6 felony to a maximum 2 1/2 years, but then was hit with a sentencing enhancement adding another 20 — 5,217 people reached, 90 reactions, 31 shares, 48 comments
Feb. 8: (The News Sun) Rep. Dave Abbott of Rome City was awarded Indiana’s Legislator of the Year award by the Humane Society. Abbott was recognized for attempts to curb exotic animal ownership, even though his bill didn’t get passed last year — 2,450 pageviews, 26 reactions, five shares
