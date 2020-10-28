COLDWATER, Mich. — For the first time since the pandemic began in March, Tibbits Opera House, 14 S. Hanchett St., Coldwater, Mich., will host an audience with MonsterFest, which takes to the big screen with “A Nightmare Before Christmas” and two Looney Tunes cartoons on Saturday, Oct. 31 at 7 p.m.
The feature of the night is the popular 1993 Halloween stop-motion animated film “A Nightmare Before Christmas,” which follows the misadventures of Jack Skellington, Halloweentown's beloved pumpkin king. Skellington has become bored with the same annual routine of frightening people in the "real world." When Jack accidentally stumbles on Christmastown, all bright colors and warm spirits, he gets a new lease on life — he plots to bring Christmas under his control by kidnapping Santa Claus and taking over the role. But Jack soon discovers that his attempts to bring Christmas to his home causes more trouble than he expected.
Prior to “A Nightmare Before Christmas,” Tibbits will screen two classic cartoon shorts. In 1956’s “Broom-Stick Bunny,” Witch Hazel’s claim to be the ugliest witch of all is threatened by a Halloween witch who turns out to be Bugs Bunny trick-or-treating. Next, 1948’s “Scaredy Cat” follows the adventure of Porky and Sylvester, who spend the night in an old dark house where a cult of killer mice tries to eliminate them both. Sylvester tries to warn Porky, but he is convinced that Sylvester is a coward.
The event begins at 7 p.m. with theater doors opening and seating beginning at 6:15 p.m. Presale tickets cost $8 each; any remaining tickets will be sold at the door at $10 each. Tickets are all general admission. Seating will be limited and socially-distanced; some seats will be roped off and unavailable.
Come early and get a photo in front of the Monsterfest photo backdrop in the lobby or with Maleficent, who will add to the spooktacular atmosphere.
Concessions, including alcoholic beverages, will be available for purchase. No outside food or drink is allowed inside the theater. COVID protocols will be followed, with masks required for entry. To order tickets, please visit Tibbits.org or call 517-278-6029.
