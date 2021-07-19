Grapes kill more children than COVID-19.
Was your reaction when you read that, "Psssh, there's no way that's true," or was it "Yeah they do!"
If it was the former, good for you, you still have a functioning sense of doubt. If it was the latter, a question — how do you know that's correct or why would you take that statement at face value when it sounds ludicrous?
The above statement is, of course, patently ridiculous (more on that later), but this column is less about busting more COVID nonsense and more about why people are so willing to buy into nonsense of all types in the first place.
Misinformation and disinformation isn't typically terribly hard to disprove, but it does require a person to 1) Recognize that something isn't quite right and 2) Make the next step to try to find out what's real and what's not.
For example, the grapes thing.
I was sitting at the latest East Noble School Board meeting where a former student was making a speech about COVID-19 vaccines, blasting the school board for offering up 10 $200 prizes (funded by private donations from local businesses) to students who get fully vaccinated before the start of school.
Vaccines this, blah blah blah, government controlling your life, blah blah, anti-vaxx talking points I've heard before, blah blah. But then the monologue took a turn.
"Grapes kill more children than COVID-19," she said, or something along those lines.
My ears perked up at that point. "Grapes kill more kids than COVID-19?" I thought. "There's no way that can be right."
Step 1: You hear something that sounds absurd.
Are some people unable to recognize certain statements as absurd any more? There's a microchip in your vaccine. The government is monitoring all my emails and phone calls. The world is being run by a secretive cult of devil-worshipping child molesters. The thousands of people who stormed the Capitol grounds were all actually Antifa actors in disguise.
These kind of statements should make you raise an eyebrow and go, "Really?"
Occam's razor dictates the simplest explanation is usually the right one.
For example, if you go outside and get wet, the simplest explanation is that it's raining. It's possible that an airplane carrying giant tanks of water sprung a leak overhead and is spilling down over your position right now, however that would be extremely unusual.
There's a difference between possible and probable.
If something sounds too good to be true, it probably is. You've heard that one right?
Step 2: When your skepticism is triggered, seek out the facts.
So, do grapes actually kill more kids than COVID-19? It sounded wrong, but, hey, I could be wrong in thinking that. I don't know anything about grapes. They could be an epidemic. It doesn't sound probable, but it's certainly possible.
So let's go looking.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 331 Americans under 18 have died of COVID-19. Those numbers are a little old, but they're fine for this purpose.
So how many kids die from grapes?
Well, there's no easy-to-find definitive answer to that. Grapes are one of the top choking hazards for small children, since the smooth, rounded fruit can get stuck in a (usually very young) kid's airway.
Looking around at multiple sources, you can start narrowing it down. One article cites an average of 140 choking deaths among children per year. A New York health site says a child dies from choking on food about once every five days (365/5=73). A WebMD article about declining rates of childhood choking death said 184 choking deaths as of 2017.
On a straight-up numbers comparison, no, grapes don't kill more kids than COVID.
Step 3: Think further.
Let's use the 140 choking deaths per year. That's from any and all causes. Toys. Rocks. Food other than grapes.
So it's likely grapes are only a fraction of that number.
Also, let's talk about incidence. There were 331 COVID deaths, but not every kid gets COVID-19.
On the other hand, most kids eat at least once per day. Many eat several times per day. Every time you eat, there's a chance of choking on your food, however small. Millions of kids per day eating, times multiple meals per day, and what you'd find is that the death rate from choking on food would be infinitesimally small.
That's not to say that deaths from COVID-19 aren't also rare among minors. They are.
So why rely on a ludicrous, not true claim about grapes? Your argument is weakened when your rely on bad, false information. You can make a good case with real information.
In the end, it's not that people necessarily have a busted sense of cynicism.
I'm sure if I told Grapes Girl that COVID-19 has killed more Americans than were killed in World War I, World War II and the Vietnam War combined, she'd probably raise an eyebrow at that.
The difference between my statement and the grapes thing is that mine has the benefit of being accurate — COVID is beating the three war casualties by about 27,000 corpses.
It's just that they choose not use it when they hear something they want to be true.
But facts are facts. Alternative facts only exist in alternative reality.
Reintroduce some skepticism to your life. If something sounds absurd, it probably is. Checking with a reputable source usually takes little effort.
Raising an eyebrow is an easy first step to start defeating disinformation.
