Q. We bought an older house in the country four years ago and have been happy with our home. This spring I called our county building department to ask about what permits I needed to add a deck off an existing recreation room addition that was built about 10 years ago. They called me back, after they did a little research on our house, and told me that the room addition had not been permitted properly. They told me that there had not been any inspections performed when they built the addition and that I needed to contact the previous owner because that is who pulled the building permit. We contacted the previous owner, who now lives out of state, for some information without much luck. They said that they hired a local contractor and that he was supposed to have called for inspections but apparently did not. They gave me his name and I cannot find him. What should I do now? — Kevin
A. Well, that is a tough one. The building department has probably the best folks to talk to about how to get it inspected properly.
In most cases, the building department will follow up on permits that do not have any inspections — usually when the permit is about to expire and that is usually about a year’s time.
If building officials change offices or personnel, it is easy for that stuff to fall through the cracks. It is a big task for the building department to keep track of all that stuff and it’s not a rewarding job to have to go back and try to find out what happened or where the people that did the work are.
The best advice I have for anyone having work done is to first hire a reputable reliable contractor with a history of projects in your county and with an office where they can be reached in the future.
The building department’s only recourse is to fine the homeowner for not having a final inspection completed or to have them pay double permit fees for the expired permit but of course that does you no good.
They will not like it, but the building department should advise you about what needs removed to explore specific areas of the addition to make sure it is up to code and get a final inspection.
You might have to sign a form that says you take full responsibility though.
