Q. Wahoo! I went recently to the Builders Association of Northeast Indiana face book page and saw where there is going to be a Builders Parade this year. My sisters and I always look forward to touring local homes by local builders in the past as much for a fun day around the lakes. This year is special for us because my husband and I are planning on building next year and have begun to look at our options of designers and builders. I went to buildneindiana.com and couldn’t find where books could be gotten or if there is a cost this year. Do you have any more information? — Sally from Steuben County
A. Yes, everyone involved with the Builders Association of Northeast Indiana and visitors are excited to have a great Builders Parade planned this year for Sept. 17, 18 and 19.
Five incredible homes are in this year’s parade. They are homes that were built by some of the areas leading builders and designers. They represent today’s home styles and techniques featuring up to date materials and products. I believe that all the homes are custom built for customers, so these are homes that are lived in.
All the homes are in a small radius around Steuben County, and most are on some of the area’s nicest lakes such as Lake James, Crooked Lake, Lake Gage and East Long Lake in Fremont.
Books can be purchased for $10 at all the home locations and at several business in Angola and surrounding area, our office on Harcourt Road and local showrooms like Wayside Furniture. Look for the marques that say books available.
The home locations are on the flyer that can be viewed at the builder’s association Facebook page and be sure to like it. Locations can also be seen on the flyer at buildneindiana.com.
Once you’re in the homes you will find the distinctive Builders Parade directional signs that will lead you there. Everyone should come out and enjoy a great drive around the lakes and tour some great homes.
