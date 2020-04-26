KENDALLVILLE — A deep cleaning at a Fremont truck stop and an interview with a Fremont Middle School principal who has recovered from COVID-19 topped readers’ interest this week.
The small town is at the top of our coverage area and the top of the charts this week.
In the No. 1 spot, information about a deep cleaning at a Fremont truck stop, including a late night photo of fully-suited workers cleansing the site, had more than 16,500 views.
In total, the story got more than 26,000 views, with the numbers partially divided between last week and this week’s set, due to the story posting late on Wednesday, April 15, and catching fire on social media. (These statistics are gathered on Thursday mornings, so part of its views were reflected in last week’s report.)
In the No. 2 spot was some good COVID-19 news, as our Herald Republican staff connected with Fremont Middle School Principal Greg Mohler, who had been diagnosed and hospitalized with the virus, but has since bounced back and is on his way to a full recovery.
Mohler recounted his struggle with the novel coronavirus, noting to our readers “This COVID is nasty. It’s so so nasty, dude.”
Here’s a look at the Top 10 most viewed stories on kpcnews.com from April 16-22:
Fremont truck stop closed, cleaned — 16,557 pageviews
Mohler back in the saddle at Fremont schools — 10,447 pageviews
ATV-pickup collision injures two — 8,379 pageviews
Hendrickson furloughs 103 workers — 5,203 pageviews
Four Noble County nursing home residents die of COVID-19 — 4,054 pageviews
Health board may consider sandbar restrictions — 3,749 pageviews
Kevin Underwood (obituary) — 3,271 pageviews
Heffelfinger to lead Butler Police — 3,098 pageviews
No-Sag Products lays off 95 workers — 2,959 pageviews
Peak? Not so fast, as new cases hit new single-day record — 2,675 pageviews
Facebook remains very active during the coronavirus pandemic, as readers circulated a lot of posts at KPC News. This week’s top three most-viewed posts were about the June 2 primary election, Mohler’s return and people submitted photos of what their family has been up to during stay-at-home:
April 16: Will you be able to vote in person on June 2? Yes. But you don’t have to, as the state is allowing anyone to request a mail-in absentee ballot if they want one. Indiana won’t go fully vote-by-mail for the primary — 7,606 people reached, 27 reactions, six shares, six comments.
April 21: (Shared from The Herald Republican) Greg Mohler is grateful for all of the prayers he received while being treated for COVID-19 in Parkview Regional Medical Center. Mohler is out of the hospital and was back in the saddle as Fremont Middle School principal by attending Monday’s board of trustees meeting via Zoom. — 7,217 people reached, 98 reactions, 12 shares.
April 22: Tired of virus news? We’re getting worn out too. This Sunday, for our Life Section cover, we’d like to do a scrapbook of family photos! With plenty of time at home, we bet you’re snapping photos of your family having some good times. — 6,657 people reached, 260 reactions, 15 shares, 198 comments.
On the individual daily newspaper Facebook pages, Mohler, an ATV crash and a major industrial furlough were the top posts this past week:
April 21: (The Herald Republican) The Fremont community and beyond has been sharing prayers for their popular Fremont Middle School principal, Greg Mohler, who contracted COVID-19. Greg’s out of the hospital and attended Monday’s Zoom meeting of the Fremont Community Schools Board of Trustees. — 8,896 people reached (7,217 reach on KPC News), 1,344 reactions, 135 shares, 111 comments.
April 20: (The Star) A collision on a dirt road injured two people riding an ATV. — 313 people reached (5,697 reach on KPC News), 20 reactions, four shares, two comments.
April 16: (The News Sun) Another Noble County manufacturer has notified the state of a large-scale layoff as coronavirus continues to cause major disruptions in local manufacturing — 5,817 people reached, 757 reactions, 159 shares, 173 comments.
