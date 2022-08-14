KENDALLVILLE — An arrest in a neglect case involving a 5-week-old infant who was hospitalized with “catastrophic” injuries was the most-read story of the week on kpcnews.com.
Jeremy Oechsle, 19, of the 1900 block of Deerfield Lane, Kendallville, was arrested at 8:44 p.m. Aug. 1 by Kendallville police. He was booked into the Noble County Jail.
According to court documents, Oechsle allegedly told police that he “may have squeezed” the victim aggressively around the chest area. He also allegedly told police he would pick up the child “by grabbing both of her hands.”
Throughout an interview with Kendallville police which was conducted Monday at Riley Children’s Hospital, Oechsle commented that he “couldn’t stand it when a baby cries,” court documents allege.
Medical professionals advised police, according to court documents, “that the victim was continuing to have long seizures that are difficult to control and may progress to brain death. Further, medical professionals opine at this point in time that (the victim) might have lifelong blindness, paralysis or intellectual disabilities.”
The story picked up close to 9,000 views online.
Here are the Top 10 most-read stories on kpcnews.com from Aug. 4-10:
1) City man charged with felony neglect — 8,995 pageviews
2) Woman shot with arrow in Kendallville — 2,009 pageviews
3) Bikers sting leads to arrest of Angola man — 1,902 pageviews
4) Woman killed in wreck near Orland — 1,682 pageviews
5) Worker dies after falling from roof — 1,412 pageviews
6) Fremont police officer facing two felony charges — 1,119 pageviews
7) Mother held on neglect charge — 1,168 pageviews
8) Indiana’s Winery of the Year has new owner — 1,056 pageviews
9) Auburn Sports Park secures training specialists — 1,045 pageviews
10) Man arrested after fleeing police through corn field — 955 pageviews
Over on the KPC News Facebook page, posts about the neglect case and information about a cap on solar field acreage in Noble County were the top posts of the week:
Aug. 5: (Shared from The News Sun) Doctors said the child was suffering from three fractured ribs, a bruised lung and brain trauma, according to court documents — 4,469 people reached, 43 reactions, 28 shares, seven comments
Aug. 9: (Shared from The News Sun) The cap was set in hopes of maintaining the “rural nature” of the county — 3,948 people reached, nine reactions, 22 comments, two shares
On the individual newspaper Facebook pages, posts about a fatal accident in Steuben County, construction in Auburn, railroad work in Butler, and the Kendallville neglect case were the top posts of the week:
Aug. 7: (The Herald Republican) This tragic story has been updated about the woman killed and husband critically injured. Two children injured, also — 1,535 people reached, 13 reactions, seven shares
Aug. 9: (The Star) Construction work in downtown Auburn will cause traffic slowdowns beginning Wednesday. Crews will be paving 9th Street between Main and Cedar streets. There will be no parking along 7th Street Wednesday through Sunday as state crews will be milling and paving 7th Street — 3,299 people reached, 41 reactions, 33 shares, nine comments,
Aug. 11: (The Star) Railroad work on U.S. 6 in Butler will cause traffic issues next week. A detour is in place — 2,252 people reached, 17 reactions, 33 shares, 17 comments
Aug. 5: (The News Sun) A Kendallville man is facing Level 1 felony neglect charges after allegedly inflicting “catastrophic” injuries on his 5-week-old child. The child’s mother is also facing felony charges for allegedly failing to seek medical attention for the infant — 7,107 people reached, 145 reactions, 62 shares, 79 comments
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.