One week into the girls basketball season would be a perfect time to overreact. But that’s not what we do around here with these rankings. I’ve made some changes, but nothing drastic.
Let’s give some teams a few more games to figure things out before we decide if they are good enough to be in my top five or not. Sound good? Oh wait, you can’t respond, because this an article. On second thought, you can chime in with your thoughts by sending them to my Twitter handle at WondercowKPC.
Here’s this week’s rendition of my power rankings.
No. 1 Angola
Record: 0-0
Last week: 1
The Hornets haven’t started their season yet because of the volleyball team extending their season into the regional stage of its tournament. So I suspend any judgement on them until next week. They open their 2019-20 campaign tonight on the road against a good Bishop Luers squad.
No. 2 Garrett
Record: 1-0
Last week: 4
The Railroaders opened their season with a quality 37-25 win over Woodlan last Thursday. Freshman Bailey Kelham led Garrett in scoring and rebounding in the victory. What a way to start your high school career. The future looks bright for not only Kelham but the Railroaders this season.
No. 3 West Noble
Record: 2-0
Last week: 5
I was a little unsure of how long it would take the Chargers to get going this season. Turns out, not very long. They proved me wrong with two road wins over Bethany Christian and Blackhawk Christian in the opening week.
Lilly Mast picked up right where she left off last season with 20 points and eight steals in the opener against the Bruins, and Nichelle Phares already has two double-doubles.
No. 4 Lakeland
Record: 1-2
Last week: 3
The Lakers got off to a dominant start to season with a 34-point win over DeKalb. Then, they traveled to Lake Central to take on the host Indians and Kankakee Valley. Lakeland lost both games by nine points, 59-50 and 60-51, respectively. It was a good showing by the Lakers, and taking on those better opponents should help them in the long run this season.
No. 5 Central Noble
Record: 0-1
Last week: 2
Don’t panic yet. It’s only one game, but it did certainly open my eyes.
The Cougars were blown out 51-18 in their opener at Bishop Luers on Saturday. I must say, I thought there would be more offensive firepower for Central Noble, but again, it’s only one game. It might take a little more time than expected for everyone to get adjusted to their new roles.
Others considered: East Noble, Eastside, Fremont, Lakewood Park.
Games of the Week
Here’s a new portion to my power rankings, where I will pick out a couple of key games to watch each week and make predictions.
Heritage at Garrett, Thursday
Are the Railroaders back in the Allen County Athletic Conference? I kid. They face their second ACAC opponent in as many games. The key for Garrett will be holding down Bree Dossen, who is average 20.5 points per game, and I think it can happen. Hannah picks Garrett.
Norwell at West Noble, Friday
The Chargers will have their hands full with a good Knights squad that some deem the best team in the Northeast 8 Conference. I think West Noble will give them all they can handle, but still come up short. Hannah picks Norwell.
Angola at Norwell, Saturday
The Knights make another appearance with another game against an NECC squad. I think by the end of the week (Angola will have played two games before this one), the Hornets will be ready to take another high caliber team in Norwell. Plus, it’s back-to-back games for the Knights against quality competition. Hannah picks Angola.
