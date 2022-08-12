+++
Here are three stories from Erin Raatz of Fort Wayne. At Kid City, I ran into one of Erin’s Noble County friends who told me Erin was (and still is) as funny as her boys!
Henry: What does a labradoodle look like?
Levi: It looks like a donkey covered in hot dogs. When it goes outside, it starts to die out and makes a hissing noise ’cause the hot dogs are sizzling ...
Levi: This juice is so good! It tastes like grapes and cute dogs getting petted.
In a restaurant bathroom …
Henry: Why is the toilet water blue?
Erin: Because they just cleaned it.
Henry: Well, it’s about to be unclean ...
Henry: I just smashed a bug in my eye lips!
+++
At a meal one time, family members were discussing their favorite foods. Teresa, 3, said very seriously, “I do not like spicy foods ... they are too spicy” — Vi Wysong of Wawaka
+++
Lucretia Cardenas of Texas, recently visited cousins in Indiana. She shared this story:
While at the breakfast table, Phillip, 4, offered up his own prayer. As an aunt, Lucretia was really impressed with his prayer given his age, but then Lucretia heard these two sentences: “Thank you God for taking away our blessings. Thank you for giving us sins ...”
+++
Thank you for your letters, by U.S. mail and email. When you share your stories and photos through this column, you brighten the lives of many people.
