If you want to talk about anything bad in the economy, a good go-to is just to blame it on a millennial.
As I was browsing Twitter, I stumbled across a story from CNBC: ”There’s a theory that stingy millennials are to blame for the sluggish economy.”
The story then opens by calling millennials “the selfie-obsessed, avocado toast-loving generation,” which kind of contradicts the headline. Since avocado toast is the stereotypical symbol of millennial frivolity, how can my generation both be wasteful with its money and stingy at the same time?
I retweeted it with my own theory: “Pay my generation worthwhile wages and we will buy stuff.”
That elicited some ire from some non-millennials, of course. One commenter then hit me with the question: “What would be worthwhile wages for your generation?”
I admit, he got me. I didn’t have any specific number in mind, I just thought it needed to be more than what is typically paid out for entry-level jobs in the region.
I posed the question to our readers on Facebook to solicit their opinion, with the definition that “worthwhile wages” would mean being able to cover bills and have some money to spend. Because, based on my premise, millennials would be less “stingy” if there was money in our banks accounts to spend on goods and services.
Some people were quick to point out that it depends on a person’s skills, education or experience. Although I agree that your actual wage probably does depend on those factors, everyone still has bills to pay and (probably) wants to buy things or have fun on the side.
I’m seeking a floor, not a ceiling: How much does a young person need to make to have some spending money?
Most of the people who commented over on Facebook came down in a range somewhere between $14 per hour and $18 per hour, with $15 per hour being a common answer. Several people noted that while it’s possible to scrape by on like $12 per hour, that doesn’t leave much to spare.
The data seems to back up that $15 per hour number, $31,200 gross, for this area. According to U.S. Census income date, the median earnings for workers in Noble County is $30,503. The median earnings for full-time workers are $44,877 for men and $32,506 for women. (That huge gender gap is a topic for another day, perhaps.)
Median household income — a household is defined as two or more people living together — is $52,393.
So, I guess circling back to the original question posed to me, what do I think is a worthwhile wage for millennials? I guess I have to consider my own experience.
Back when my wife and I were first living together in Portland, Indiana, our household income didn’t even crack $40,000 a year. Like many young people, we fled that small rural area seeking higher wages.
I left my reporter job where I was earning like $11 per hour for a job in Franklin at $15. My wife left a job earning like $9 per hour to various office and bank jobs paying around $12.
Nowadays, if I take our baby Luke out of the equation, our monthly expenses for our mortgage, utilities (phone, internet, gas, sewer, electric) and loan payments (my student debt, her student debt and a loan covering old debt from when we were really poor) totals $2,000 per month.
Thankfully we don’t have any car payments (I drive a junky 1999 Ford Escort that I hate and she has a 2002 Ford Taurus with 160,000 miles), but we commute for work only about 1,150 miles per month, so about 45 gallons of gas. Add in an extra tank each so that’s about $150/month for fuel. Car insurance for two vehicles is $700 per year, so $58 a month.
Food is, admittedly, one area we overspend. If we limited ourselves to $8 per day (which would be a tough menu), that’s $240.
Consider that our current bare minimum: $2,448 per month.
That means we’d need to net $29,376 per year. As we lose about 25% of our paycheck to withholding for taxes, insurance, retirement, etc., that’s a gross of $39,168 for just the two of us, covering absolutely no other expenses. (Poor Chase, no dog food or vet visits for him in this budget.)
(Add in Luke with daycare and formula and diapers and doctor visits and we’re currently needing to gross around $59,000 annually, just for the basics.)
So I guess, for just the two of us, to cover the bills and have some worthwhile spending money on the side, as a couple we’d probably need to gross somewhere between $45,000-$50,000 a year.
For a single, housing costs and some others would decrease, but you’d probably still have to net around $1,800 per month ($10.40 per hour) just to survive.
To make the wage “worthwhile,” yeah, you’re probably talking at least $13 per hour, although that life probably isn’t glamorous.
So I think I have to agree with our readers. At $15/hr, a millennial might actually feel like they’re doing OK, spend more of their money and feel less “stingy” knowing that, if a rainy day is around the corner, they’ll be able to handle it.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.