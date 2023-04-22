Everyone’s perception of time is subjective. But some recent studies suggest that our perception of time is based not only on our emotional state but also on heartbeats and heart rate.
Researchers studied young adults with an electrocardiogram (ECG) measuring the heart’s electrical activity while participants listened to tones that varied in duration. Participants were asked to report whether certain tones were longer or shorter, in relation to others.
They found that the momentary perception of time was not continuous but rather expanded or contracted with each heartbeat. When the heartbeat preceding a tone was shorter, participants regarded the tone as longer in duration. But when the preceding heartbeat was longer, the participants experienced the tone as shorter.
Another team of researchers asked participants to judge whether a brief event (the presentation of a tone or an image) was shorter or longer than a reference duration. ECG was again used to track the heartbeats.
They found that the durations were underestimated during the pumping phase of the heartbeat (systole) and overestimated during the resting phase (diastole). This suggested that time seemed to “speed up” or “slow down,” based on heart contraction and relaxation respectively.
When participants rated the events as more arousing, their perceived durations contracted, even during the relaxation phase of the heart cycle.
Rather than being constant, perceived duration has “wrinkles,” with certain intervals appearing to dilate or contract relative to the objective time on a clock. This phenomenon is sometimes referred to as “distortion.”
Previously, studies had focused primarily on estimating the average cardiac measures on longer time scales over seconds to minutes.
The current studies sought to investigate the beat-by-beat fluctuations of the heart on the experience of brief moments in time.
In one study, 45 participants (ages 18-21) listened to 210 tones ranging in duration from 80 (short) to 188 milliseconds (long). Participants were asked to categorize each tone as “short” or “long.” The tones were triggered by participants’ heartbeats.
The researchers found that when the heart rate was higher before the tone, participants tended to be more accurate in their time perception.
They noted that when you pay attention to something unpredictable or unique, the act of orienting attention decreases the heart rate.
The heartbeats are noise to the brain. So, when people need to perceive external events, a decrease in heart rate helps with the intake of stimuli from outside the body. A lower heart rate makes it easier for the person to take in the tone and perceive it, so it feels as though they perceive more of the tone and the duration seems longer.
In another study, 28 participants were presented with brief events in the form of an emotionally neutral visual shape or sound, shown for durations of 200 to 400 milliseconds. Participants were asked whether these events were of longer or shorter duration, compared with a reference duration.
The researchers found that when stimuli were presented at heart relaxation phase, they were perceived as slightly (average 7 milliseconds) longer than those presented in the contraction phase.
This means that time seemed to speed up during the heart’s contraction and slow down during the heart’s relaxation.
Incidentally, tones were judged, on average, as 13 milliseconds longer than visual stimuli.
In another experiment, participants performed a similar task, but this time, it involved the images of faces containing emotional expressions with a similar pattern of time appearing to speed up and slow down.
The findings predict that increasing heart rate would speed up perception of passing time, making events seem shorter, because there will be a stronger influence from the heart’s contractions with less resting time between heartbeats.
We know that experiencing time can be distorted. Time flies by when we are busy or having fun but drags when we are bored or waiting for something.
The brain controls the heart in response to the information the heart provides about the state of the body. But research is beginning to show that the heart-brain relationship goes in both directions. This means that the heart plays a role in shaping how we process information and experience time.
