“And that, knowing the time, that now it is high time to awake out of sleep: for now is our salvation nearer than when we believed. The night is far spent, the day is at hand: let us, therefore, cast off the works of darkness, and let us put on the armour of light. Let us walk honestly, as in the day; not in rioting and drunkenness, not in chambering and wantonness, not in strife and envying. (Romans: 13:11-13 KJV)
Looking through the many different “wordings” in different Bibles, I choose this one for my verses.
So as I pondered these three verses, I thought of the nights I have spent in worry/concern, “fear or whatever darkness” of what may come into my soul and mind.
Over the years, there have been times when I felt I was in total darkness and there was no “escape” from what was going on in my life, just then.
Thinking back to childhood, remembering, the “light,” I thought I felt in my soul at age 8, that our Father was calling me, somehow to pray. Growing up into my teen years, during so many experiences and learning, I tried hard to keep Him in my life.
Knowing our Father has saved me several times in my life, from what I feel, might have been disastrous outcomes, has strengthened my faith over the years. Yes, many times, I “stumbled” and fell down into the pits of sorrow, however, somehow, some way, our Father always did, indeed, rescue me.
I am so very thankful for all the people who have come into my life, especially, when I did not have any “armour” on me and was in total darkness and often afraid. People come and go in our lives and we need to always keep watch for the ones our Father sends to us, from “the light.” They often just pass by, stop, and then go on their way ... lending a smile; a gesture of kindness; a loving, soft message of hope; some have wiped away my tears, as a child, some have soothed my broken heart by sharing, their own, now healed broken hearts; and the list goes on into infinity for all the love I have received from those whom our Father has sent into my life. You see, they taught me about our Father’s love, they taught me about “wearing the armour” that we all need to put on daily, and then I learned to share the “gift of Light,” our Father gives to each of us, to share with all those we meet, by our Father’s direction, helping them “step out from the darkness, into the Light of Jesus.”
Truly, the time of trial that we all are enduring seems to be, to me, total darkness. I cannot believe how much I see about me of greed, lies, neighbor not helping neighbor. Yes, I read in the news, hear the broadcasts of all kinds of good things people are doing. I know many are good and wonderful folks doing such lovely acts of kindness, however, I also wonder at the full story, what the truth really is. There is too much crime, too much greed, too much selfishness; the list of darkness tears my heart and soul apart and my tears fall, as I pray.
Please join me in praying for the Light to shine on all the world, humanity, animals, both wild and domestic. Pray the darkness is “shattered” completely by all the “amour” of Light, from our Father, we are putting on to fight the battle for love, peace and good will toward all. In Jesus’ name, I pray. Amen.
May our Father bless you, your family and any animal companions you may have this glorious New Year of 2022!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.