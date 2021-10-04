Here's something most people have probably experienced in their work and personal lives — email is a drag.
Like your physical mailbox, which typically breaks down into two types of items — junk and bills — your email inbox is probably equally as filled with trash.
My coworkers rib me that I'm often inattentive to my inbox. "Did you see that email I sent you?" they'll ask on a phone call. "No, haven't been paying attention to my inbox," I'll respond.
I don't sit around babysitting my email all day unless I'm waiting for something I actually need for two reasons. 1) It takes time to sort through email, time that I can spend actually doing work and 2) Most of the email I get on a daily basis is junk anyway.
But exactly how much garbage jams up my inbox every day? Well, that was an interesting question, one that I sought out to quantify.
Tracking my email
Starting on Sept. 21 and running through Oct. 1, I decided to track all of the email I received in my work inbox to see how much was really worth receiving and how much ended up in the virtual dump. I did not include Saturday, Sept. 25, and Sunday, Sept. 26, because I received far fewer emails those days (although similar to most days the majority of what came in was junk).
I broke my emails down into three categories:
1) Trash — These are emails that I can read the subject line and then delete without opening because either they are spam, other junk that wouldn't end up in the newspaper in any conceivable universe and other emails that I didn't need to actually read to get the gist of.
2) Read — Emails that I actually opened to read the contents of, but didn't require any response. Emails that I don't actually read on a daily basis but automatically move to archive in case I need them some other time (Noble County Jail bookings for example), I counted as read.
3) Responded — Emails that I read and that required me to respond in some way, whether that be sending a reply or forwarding to someone else.
One thing I did not track was emails I sent but that weren't spawned off an email I received. For example, notes to my staff or reminders or emails sent to sources to try to get information. There weren't a ton. I usually prefer to yell out my office door or call someone, since those are more direct than clogging up someone's inbox.
Checking the emails
One benefit (or was it a detriment?) of this experiment was that I actually had to interact with all of my emails every day, which turned out to require more of my time than I cared to spend.
I've seen people who have like 20,000 unread emails in their inbox and that drives me crazy. Ideally, I like to have a clean inbox with no unread emails, or the ones that are unread are ones I've left unread in order to address later.
Generally if my inbox hits about 300 unread emails, I start the process of going through them and deleting all the garbage that's clogging it up, a process that can take one to two hours of time.
Doing it every day and interacting in some way with every single email meant I now did see everything that came in in a timely manner, however, it wasted more of my time every day doing so.
The results
Total received: Over the nine-day period, I received 861 emails, an average of about 96 per day. The high was 117 on Sept. 21, the low was 73 on Sept. 24.
I actually expected more and, I'm sure as time goes on and my work email ends up on more PR firm inventories and local mailing lists, that number will only increase. Our Angola editor claims he receives about 300 per day, which would make me shoot myself.
Trash: Of the 861 emails I received, most went straight into the trash. In total, 687 emails — 79.8% — I deleted without reading. That was an average of about 76 emails per day.
Some were press-stopping PR garbage like "Sour Punch and Red Vines - Spook-tacular New Candy Launches" or "App Works Abs While You Play Games! Samples Available!"
Others were the constant non-newsworthy emails from Indiana Democrats whining about Republicans and equally useless press releases from Indiana Republicans whining about Democrats.
Some were daily police logs from communities I don't normally cover, silver alert updates and cancellations from Indiana State Police and INDOT emails without anything noteworthy in them.
And then of course spam about people offering remote recruiters, unsolicited spam asking to post stuff on our website and scams informing me about my recent Macbook purchase and to respond if this message was in error.
Overall, about 8-in-10 emails had no value but required time to review and remove.
Read: Over nine days, I read 142 emails — 16.5% — that didn't require any response after reading. Inter-office emails, updates from reporters, things that might be news items. That was about 16 emails per day.
This category was also bolstered a bit by a number of incoming emails from Indeed as I'm currently in the process of hiring a new sports reporter, so I was getting applications, resumes and writing clips I normally wouldn't have.
Responded: Over nine days, I responded to just 32 emails — 3.7% — or about 3.5 per day.
In the end, only about 1-in-27 emails I get per day actually requires me to communicate back with someone.
Conclusion
Overall, only about 20% of my email is even worth reading. And only about a quarter of that email requires some sort of response.
The one thing I couldn't adequately capture is how much time was spent on these emails. Since I checked them at random intervals throughout the day, I couldn't (well, I guess I could have but didn't) stopwatch it.
If every email takes an average of just 5 seconds, that would be 8 minutes out of the day. But if every email took 30 seconds to process, now you're talking 48 minutes — 10% of an 8-hour workday.
How much productivity in our economy is wasted babysitting email?
For me, the answer is already "more than I care for" and it's likely to get worse as time goes on.
If you send me an email and don't hear back right away, I apologize in advance. If it's urgent, give me a call at my desk instead.
It gets busy around here and my time is often better spent elsewhere than my inbox.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.