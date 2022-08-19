As the school year begins, let optimism reign supreme, in all its various forms!
Here are two back-to-school stories from Volume 3 of “The Funny Things Kids Say Will Brighten Any Day” that Susan Klopfer and I published in 1998.
Jason’s grandmother was driving him to first grade. As they approached the school, she noticed the flag was at half staff. “I wonder why the flag is like that,” she said. “Maybe it’s because we only have half a day of school,” Jason quickly replied.
+++
It was a hot day at the beginning of the school year, and the first graders had just trooped in from afternoon recess. They were lining up against the wall in the hall, taking turns at the drinking fountain. A first-grade teacher overheard one of her students say, “What I want to know is, who signed me up for all day?”
+++
In Chile our granddaughter Priscilla, 6, was thrilled to be chosen to participate in both the ballet and gymnastics classes at her school. Her mother, our daughter Catherine, reported to us that Priscilla “had a great first ballet class! She came home doing somersaults!”
+++
Paul, 5, told his grandparents, “Your house is like a grocery store! You have cucumbers, tomatoes, green beans and peaches!” — Diane Mapes (grandmother of Paul) of Auburn who added, “The only thing he will eat out of that list is cucumbers, but he likes to help me in the garden — for a little bit.”
+++
Erin Raatz of Fort Wayne shared these stories.
Henry: I can’t sleep because I heard a dog shedding its skin upstairs.
Henry (when he saw a boat for hire): Mommy, do you want me to give you my $20 so you can go on a ride by yourself and get some alone time?
+++
Teresa, almost 4, was visiting her grandmother Vi who, among other things, loves to bake and loves to teach. Vi thought they could make a glazed peach pie together and she would also use the opportunity to begin to teach some basic math concepts. First, they filled a cup full of sugar and discussed the idea of one full cup. They needed 3/4 of a cup of water, so, setting the sugar and measuring cup between them, Vi began to carefully and clearly show Teresa the idea of four parts making a whole, using their fingers. Teresa seemed intently focused and Vi was mentally congratulating herself on her granddaughter’s comprehension and interest in learning math. Then Teresa asked, “Can I taste that sugar, please?” Vi realized Teresa’s focus had been on food — not fractions! — Vi Wysong of Wawaka
+++
Thank you for your stories, by U.S. mail and email. When you share your stories and photos through this column, you brighten the lives of many people. Please email me at ghousholder@kpcmedia.com or mail stories to me at 816 Mott St., Kendallville, IN 46755. Also, please share this column with friends and family — I would love to hear from them, too.
