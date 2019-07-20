Kendallville, IN (46755)

Today

Partly cloudy early followed by scattered thunderstorms this afternoon. High 93F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%..

Tonight

Scattered showers and thunderstorms, especially during the evening. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 74F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.