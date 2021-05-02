The death of Prince Philip, husband of Queen Elizabeth II, brought back a memory of my school days in Cortland, Ohio. The whole school, first through the 12th grades, had gathered in the gym. The date was June 2, 1953. We had gone there to watch on one of several televisions, a delayed broadcast of the coronation of Queen Elizabeth II. It was the first major world event to broadcast internationally on television. All three networks carried the event.
Earlier in the year, on Jan. 20, 1953, there had been another all school event to watch the inauguration of Dwight D. Eisenhower as the 34th President of the United States. We also watched some of the parade that followed. Many of us did not have televisions at home. Saturday mornings I would go across the street to watch cowboy programs with my friend Tommy. His family was one of the first to have a television in our neighborhood.
The small school I attended — there were just about 50 in my class — thought it was important that the students be aware of what was going on beyond the town limits of Courtland, Ohio. One of my teachers had us learn the names of the cabinet officials, Ohio’s two senators, our district representative to the House of Representatives and the governor. The two assemblies were a part of this educational process.
Ever since watching the coronation of Queen Elizabeth II, I have had an interest in the comings and goings of the British royal family. On a trip to England in November 2007, I was able to give some substance to my understanding of the royalty. On Tuesday, Nov. 6, we took a train to Windsor Castle. One of the places we visited was St. George’s Chapel, where the funeral services for Prince Philip were held. When we returned to London we toured Kensington Palace which is presently the home of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and had formerly been the home of Princess Diana.
The Book of Proverbs says “Train children in the right way, and when old, they will not stray.” (Prov. 22:6) The school I attended in Cortland, Ohio, when I was young, trained me to be interested in national and international affairs. Now that I am older than I would like to think, I am still interested in national and international affairs. In some sense my interest in the royal family has almost come full circle with the death of Prince Philip. A journey that began with a delayed television broadcast of the coronation of his wife many years ago, has arrived at the point near the end with the broadcast of Prince Philip’s funeral. A reminder that all the seasons of one’s life are framed by birth and death. (Ec. 3:2)
Today there is a controversy as to what should be taught in public schools. When I was on an Industrial Task Force when I was a pastor in Kendallville, we asked employers what were they looking for in employees. The answer was always the same: be able to read, do basic math, and show up. I had learned these basic skills when I was a student in Cortland, Ohio, and they have served me well all of my life. At the Methodist Church I attended in Cortland, I received a solid foundation in the Christian faith which has also served me well.
After more than 60 years, I still have fond members of my days as a student at three different schools. They all trained me well and what I learned continues to inform my life today.
Past Musings can be found at musingsfromtheheartland.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.