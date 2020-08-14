Lisa’s grandson Jonathon has hair that just will not stay down. The longer it gets, the more it sticks up. Two summers ago, when he was 5, they went out on the porch to sit. It was early morning. The birds were singing and happily chattering. Jonathon said, “See, Granny, can you hear that?” Lisa said, “What Jonathon?” He replied, ‘The birds.” Lisa said, “Yes, I hear them.” He replied, “See even the birds are laughing at my hair!” He was so sure they were laughing at his hair! Lisa could not convince him otherwise. Needless to say she took him for a haircut that day! The poor child really thought the birds were laughing at his hair. — Granny Lisa Bolen
Jacob, 6, was watching Frozen 2. He told his mother, “I hate to say it but I’m going to say it. Anna’s boobs are big!” — Diane Schlemmer of LaGrange shared this story from her grandniece, Denise Gehring
Maria, 4, was staying with her grandmother. They talked about going to the post office and then the grocery store. Vi explained to Maria that she would wear her mask and she would cross her hands over her chest so that she wouldn’t touch anything. Not touching things when you are only 4 is a real challenge. At the post office, Maria didn’t touch anything and at the store she was really careful, too. As they were checking out, the fellow in the other check out lane turned around with a basket of suckers and asked Vi, “May she have one of these?” and Vi said yes. Maria’s eyes got huge; she pulled out a red sucker and looked at it. After they were back in the car, Maria said, “Grandmother, my mind really wants me to eat this sucker ... But my mouth says it won’t eat it ... My tummy is saying wait until you have your supper, then you can have dessert ... Grandmother, my hands really like holding this sucker!” — Vi Wysong (grandmother of Maria) of Wawaka
I will close this column with a message from a dear friend, Gloria Defilippi, of Ivrea, Italy, telling about a visit she and her husband Roberto had with their son, Dennis, and his family in Spain:
Ciao Grace!
Hope you are in a great shape, just as we all are around here! We are living the weirdest summer ever, but I believe this is true all over the world, nowadays!
We have been able to go to Spain and visit Dennis and family. Masks are mandatory in Andalusia and the requirement is enforced by high fines! Upon our arrival, at the airport, a group of nurses and a doctor welcomed us, testing our temperature, and making sure we understood we had to wear our masks no matter what, when we were out in the street; police was also there to make sure we had understood.
When we arrived at Dennis’ place, a very excited little man of 6 years, our grandson, Davide, lectured us on how we would have to behave during our stay. Very seriously, he told us that we are all dealing with COVID, that is a terrible killer, and that we have to make sure to protect others and ourselves. The short five days we were there, he always made sure we would sanitize our hands and shoes and naturally, wear our masks whenever we left home. We were surprised on how much maturity he is showing; he is not scared, he is just informed and aware of how to behave! We are so proud of him, for sure he taught us a great lesson! And at the same time, we had a great time together!
By the way, everybody really wears masks in Andalusia, fines are 400-1000 euros. Everywhere you go you are requested to sanitize your hands, both when entering and when leaving the place! We felt safe; in other parts of Spain things are no going this well, though.
Thank you for your letters, by U.S. mail and email. Your stories are cherished; by sharing your stories and photos through this column you can brighten the lives of many people. I always need more stories! Please email me at ghousholder@kpcmedia.com or mail stories to me at 816 Mott St., Kendallville, IN 46755. Please share this column with friends and family — they might have stories to share, too!
