The Memorial Day long weekend is finally upon us, which means grilling season has officially begun. For many of us, this precious season isn’t long enough, so getting the most out of the little time we have is of extreme importance.
Several meat industry websites have Memorial Day special recipes and features right now.
At least once a year your barbecue should be cleaned thoroughly. (This is on top of your usual cleaning after each use!)
Beer can chicken: If you haven’t experienced this BBQ delicacy, you’re absolutely missing out. Beer can chicken is like the prime rib of the chicken world — it’s moist, tender and filled with the kind of melt-in your mouth flavor you can only get from BBQin’.
Clean the grill after each use: Light the grill, close the lid and let it preheat to 500 degrees or so. Open the grill and brush the grates with a sturdy brush to get it really clean.
De-rusting and re-oiling the barbecue: Scrape off any flaked rust and then give the surface a good scour with a wire brush. Wash all the parts and then spray with cooking oil before they rust up again.
Essential BBQ utensils: With the right utensils, lifting and carving large roasts or flipping a whole fish on the BBQ should be a piece of cake!
Fun BBQ fact: Ten per cent of households claim to grill year round. That’s dedication!
Grilled pork pie: Indiana Pork has a fantastic recipe for something a little different on the grill … a pork BBQ-filled pastry! Check it out at: forkmorepork.com/recipes/grilled-pork-pie.aspx.
Hot and spicy BBQ beans: Although you don’t cook them on the grill, beans are a great side dish to accompany your other BBQ dishes. Meat lovers will appreciate this recipe, which combines ground beef, bacon and three different types of beans. Enjoy!
iBBQ: This official app for iPhone, iPad and iPod touch includes recipes, tips and video guides for the ultimate on-the-go BBQ fan.
Jamaican jerk: No BBQ list is complete without mentioning jerk chicken — a dish Jamaica is absolutely famous for.
Kabobs: There are so many endless, tasty combinations you can use to make kabobs. One of our family favorites is goat meat chunks, peppers, pineapples, onion and mushrooms!
Lemon pepper marinade: Some say that marinating is the key to delicious meat. Make sure you do not use the same liquid the meat was marinated in to baste in on the grill … use new liquid.
Make your mark: Use a branding iron to personalize your steak, separate your rare, medium and well-done meats, or just for an added bit of BBQ fun. Purchase them pre-cut or request a special design that screams your name.
National BBQ Month: Did you know that May is National BBQ Month? What better way to celebrate than hosting a Memorial Day BBQ?
Oops! Most common BBQ Blunders: Stop opening the grill top! Avoid these BBQ mistakes to keep your grill, your food and your guests happy.
Pizza! That’s right, the BBQ isn’t just for burgers anymore. Whip up any old recipe for homemade pizza, or pick-up a pre-made one from the grocery store. Using a traditional pizza stone, pop your pie right onto the BBQ and wait for the cheese to melt and the crust to brown.
Quick tips for a safe and healthy BBQ season: Don’t let unnecessary accidents get in the way of your BBQ season.
Ribs, ribs and more. .. ribs: Everyone has their own tried-and-true recipe for what they consider the “best BBQ ribs ever,” so we’re not even going to try and offer ours.
Sausages and brats: Your brats should be grilled slowly over medium-low heat (between 300 and 350°F) for the best results. It should take about 20 minutes to hit your desired internal temperature of 160°F, depending on the thickness of the brats. Remember to turn them often so each side gets caramelized. Too much heat is going to char the outside and cause the casing to split open, which will allow the juices to spill out.
T-Bone steak: The T-bone steak consists of a T-shaped bone with a different type of meat on each side. The larger side contains meat from the strip loin and the smaller side contains the beef “tenderloin.” To cook, start by preheating your grill on high heat or to glowing red coals. Apply salt and pepper to both sides of the room-temperature steak. Place the meat over the coals to sear and cook on each side for 2-3 minutes. Move to the opposite side of the coals, or to a low setting temperature, and cover the grill to cook the steak to your desired “doneness.” Cooking at a low temperature will allow you to cook the steak to medium or well done without it burning.
Ultimate BBQ sauce: Making your own BBQ sauce allows you to blend flavors you love. Most BBQ sauce recipes have a base of ketchup, vinegar (apple cider or regular) and brown sugar. Then it’s up to you to spice it up!
Veg-tastic Memorial Day BBQ: Whipping up veggie-friendly BBQ recipes isn’t difficult to do. Go ahead and try a grilled Portobello mushroom sometime!
WD-40: Clean stainless steel BBQs (and other home appliances) with a little bit of WD-40. Always remember to go with the grain when cleaning stainless steel.
XXL BBQ: World’s largest BBQ that can cook more than one thousand sausages at once!
Yikes! Chunks of cinder! Avoid hearing those four words shouted by everyone this year at your Memorial Day gathering. Keep the heat low and constant to serve up juicy and tender meats this long weekend.
Zesty BBQ shrimp skewers: Add a little surf to your turf this Memorial Day Weekend. Not a fan of shrimp? Try scallops, lamb chunks or just straight veggies instead for an equally tasty meal.
Happy grilling everyone!
