Whoever claims to love God yet hates a brother or sister is a liar. For whoever does not love their brother and sister, whom they have seen, cannot love God, whom they have not seen.” (I John 1:16)
Why do we treat each other so very badly?
I am thinking about how I love another who causes me heartache, especially a person who claims to be of such “strong,” faith and saying they are a “good this or a good that.”
I have heard that phrase used a lot in my years on this earth and am now becoming puzzled by people’s actions and words. How can I be a “good Christian” of whatever denomination, if I “hate?”
There are different ways of “hating,” as far as I am concerned. You can talk against; snub; demean; yes, even, hateful looks can be seen on people’s faces; bragging so boldly, how great you are; telling lies about another; not stepping forward and welcoming all newcomers who enter your church door, perhaps because of their looks, clothing, “position” in life; you get the point.
I know of some people who will not speak to another; carrying grudges their whole lives; exaggerating to demean others; even will not look at them. This absolutely breaks my heart.
Yes, I have had people treat me that way ... and I pray that I have never responded back to them in that matter. It is indeed very hurtful to reach out to someone, hoping that fences can be mended and then being rebuked.
How about seeing someone, coming toward you, who has been hurtful to you, and you reaching out your arms to give them a hug, and they say, “Excuse me, I was just going to go in here, and push you away.” Or listening to people berate someone who you love and not saying a word? I have been exposed to such and have seen others hurt by other people around me. It totally breaks my heart and tears my soul apart.
Then, I have been on the “flip” side of these actions when people who were once unkind, come to their senses and realize how much God wants us to love one another, and forgive, and mend those fences so a new and wondrous moment turns the rest of their lives into a beautiful garden of forgiveness and love.
If you can forgive and let go of the “hurt” or whatever has happened to you ... you will feel, almost, as if “Showers of Refreshing, Sweetly Scented Flowers” are cleansing you. Your soul will sing out in “Glory to our Father in Heaven” for the blessings He is pouring over you and the person who felt “wrath” for you ... that “wrath” has now been taken away and never will return.
This, I feel is God blessing you and your whoever it might be. Faith has been strengthened and you each are loving and forgiving, forever.
Tears come to my eyes when I see in my mind’s eye, Jesus hanging on the cross, looking out over all those who are “wishing” for His death. Then, I see His Mother, Mary, and my heart grows deeper in sorrow and all the others who have followed Him and spread the Word, so others might be saved.
Go to that cross and linger for a bit and see if you can possibly have just an ounce of forgiveness in your soul and forgive your enemies. It is what, I feel, we have to do to keep in our souls, hearts and actions if we are to attain the right to enter into our heavenly Home. That is just my take on it.
So, try every day to wake up with a prayer on your lips and in your heart and soul and ask God to guide you daily to be a more loving, forgiving, caring, and faithful child of God.
May God bless you, your family, and any animal companions you may have.
