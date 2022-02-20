In “The Sign of Four” Sherlock Holmes tells Doctor Watson that French detective Francois le Villard possesses two of the qualities for an ideal detective, observation and deduction, but lacks knowledge. However, Holmes is sure that this quality will come in time.
Now when Holmes talks about knowledge, he is not talking about general knowledge, but the knowledge which is useful to make a good detective. Holmes possesses knowledge in the areas of botany (variable), geology (practical), chemistry (profound) anatomy (accurate) and sensational literature (immense). (The Complete Sherlock Holmes, p. 11) He has written monographs on “Distinction between the Ashes of the Various Tobaccos,” “Tracing of Footsteps” and “The Influence of a Trade upon the Form of the Hand.”
Holmes has an index of men and things that he uses as a reference for information. In “A Study in Scarlet”, Holmes tells Watson, “They lay all the evidence before me, and I am generally able, by the help of my knowledge of the history of crime, to set them straight. There is a strong family resemblance about misdeeds, and if you have all the details of a thousand at your finger ends, it is odd if you can’t unravel the thousand and first.” (The Complete Sherlock Holmes, p. 14)
In his study of John Wesley, Dr. Albert Outler came to the conclusion that John Wesley “believed that the living core of the Christian faith was revealed Scripture, illumined by tradition, vivified in personal experience, and confirmed by reason.” (2008 Book of Discipline, p. 77) Today, this is known as the Wesleyan Quadrilateral. When I was working on my summer residency in Chicago for my DM from McCormick Theological Seminary, one of the professors added Culture to the list. Two of Wesley’s elements, Scripture and Tradition, as well as Culture involve knowledge.
Scripture is the primary source where the Word of God is revealed, so far as it is necessary for salvation. Therefore, a Christian should focus on a disciplined study of the Bible which contains useful information for the Christian journey. Tradition sets the parameters for possible understandings of Scripture. It provides both a source and measure of authentic Christian witness. The more one knows about Scripture and Tradition, the better one is equipped to live out a Christian life.
If one wants to be a successful gardener, there is much useful information to learn. In designing one’s garden, it is important to have some idea of garden design, types of soils, how to read seed catalogues, selection of plants and yearly weather patterns. Once the seeds and plants are in the ground, one needs to have basic information about watering, feeding, mulching, thinning and weeding. It is important that one has some basic knowledge of and how to deal with diseases, insects, and pests. In the case of my garden I need to have some knowledge of raised beds and square foot gardening.
Important to leading an interesting life, to enjoying one’s pastimes, and to experiencing God’s many blessings, is the acquisition of useful knowledge.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.