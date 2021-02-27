KENDALLVILLE — The East Noble Class of 1971 has selected Friday, Oct. 8, for its 50th class reunion.
"Hopefully, the pandemic will be worn out by then and we can reunite and enjoy," said Sue Sherer, chairman of the event.
The gathering will be from 6-10 p.m. at Cobblestone Golf Course and Event Center, west of Kendallville. The menu and cost will be announced this spring after plans are finalized.
In addition to Tom and Sue Sherer, others helping to plan the event are Marty Fortman Filloff, Larry Holbrook, Jim and Susie Pippenger, Diane Mapes and Terry and Grace Housholder.
Terry Housholder is compiling a list of deceased classmates. Anyone who can add further information to this list should contact him at thousholder@kpcmedia.com.
Brower, James — Sept. 14, 1951-Feb. 15, 2015
Byerley, Ronald Dale — July 15, 1953-Aug. 22, 1999
Byrd, Bradley P. — Nov. 4, 1952-July 20, 2019
Clouse David Lee — Sept. 17, 1953-Oct. 8, 1994
Desper, Steven Lee — April 8, 1953-Nov. 2, 2005
Edsall, Monica Ann — Sept. 10, 1953-February 1973
Fischer, Monte — Nov. 23, 1952-Dec. 9, 2020
Hamman, Andrew — 1952-Oct. 14, 2013
Hart, Greg L. — Jan. 22, 1952-Dec. 25, 2001
Hawkins, Randall L. — 1953-Feb. 23, 2017
Hicks, Masie Ann — June 5, 1952-1969
Howell, Mary Root — May 9, 1953-January 1993
Kitchen, Ken — Sept. 26, 1953-May 27, 2020
Marquart, Arletta Jean Sparrow — Dec. 29, 1951-Jan. 1, 1995
Miller, Mark A. — Nov. 13, 1952-Nov. 11, 2013
Oesch, Beverly Ann Cook — Feb. 21, 1953-July 24, 2015
Parks, William “Bill” Rev. — Aug. 1, 1953-Jan. 18, 2016
Reaves, Ronald R. — Sept. 19, 1952-April 19, 2013
Renkenberger, Cinda L. — June 27, 1953-Sept. 28, 1972
Rhea, Robert — April 19, 1953-Dec. 5, 2020
Sanberg, Adeline Ellert — Dec. 3, 1952-Nov. 10, 2015
Simmons, Marilynn Constantine — Feb. 2, 1953-June 26, 1997
Siples, David L. — May 6, 1951-Jan. 15, 2012
Sparkman, Lee Jr. — April 11, 1952-Dec. 3, 1987
Stoner, Deborah Ann Jacobs — April 20, 1953-Feb. 12, 2016
Swain, Karyl Anne Kemerly — June 29, 1953-Aug. 7, 1983
Grace Housholder is compiling information for an online class directory. Classmates are asked to send the following information to her by email: name (including maiden name); address; phone number (if desired); and additional information such as profession, family and hobbies that they wish to share. Please email ghousholder@kpcmedia.com as soon as possible so that she can start work on the directory. She will reply to all email she receives.
Classmates are urged to share this information with friends and family so that the word gets out.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.