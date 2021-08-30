I'm back, although I can't say not somewhat begrudgingly.
It's hard to drag myself back to the grind after having a nice, albeit short, break off.
This past weekend, Ashley and I took a drive up for a one-night vacation to Grand Haven, Michigan, on Lake Michigan's east shore. We had planned the trip a few months ago for our 10-year wedding anniversary, which just passed Aug. 26.
Ten years? As we thought about that it seemed somewhat crazy. We were sitting around asking ourselves, "When did we get old?" You're in your 20s for all this time and then even when you get into like 30, there's this sense that you're still a young person. Then suddenly we're parents, refinancing our mortgage and celebrating 10-year anniversaries.
Anyhow, we had decided this year that we wanted to get out and take an overnight trip by ourselves, something we really haven't done since 2018 before Luke was born.
We did take one overnight trip with Luke, in 2019, when we drove up to northern Illinois to visit my grandma. That was the trip, unfortunately, where she had fallen and hurt herself about two weeks before we came up, then was doing not well in a rehab facility. We didn't even get to see her — we spent an evening with my aunt, my cousin and his wife and daughter — then slept overnight in a hotel and came back the next day.
Taking that trip with Luke when he was, at the time, not even a 1-year-old, wasn't exactly a leisure trip, especially since he wasn't super keen on sleeping in his pack-n-play in the hotel room and didn't make our overnight experience too enjoyable.
But now at 2 1/2, we figured we'd give a try with a trip away for a weekend without Luke.
I'm not going to say Ashley and I did a ton of weekend tripping in the past, but we used to get out and around the Midwest a few times a year. We took trips to St. Louis, Louisville, Cincinnati and even made a long trip down to Graceland, which Ashley really wanted to see. We'd go for overnighters at my brother's place in Carmel and would take trips back to northwest Indiana to my dad's house before he moved to Utah.
Then baby happened and we haven't been a whole lot of anywhere.
Ashley picked Grand Haven because she knew some people who had vacationed there and it had a beach, which is where she really wanted to go. Ashley loves the beach, despite the fact that she doesn't like the sun and also doesn't swim and doesn't really like the water either. I'm still trying to puzzle out exactly why, but that's another unsolved mystery of the Garby Boys.
So we decided we'd hit the beach, we rented a hotel for overnight and scheduled a nice dinner at an upscale restaurant.
We talked with both Ashley's mom and her aunt about possibly watching Luke and our dog Susie for the weekend and both actually volunteered to stay over at our house and do the job.
So on Saturday morning, we loaded up our overnight bags and set off for Michigan.
A dragging three-hour drive later and we made it to the beach. With 90-degree weather and blazing sun, the sand was red hot and beach kind of brutal since we didn't have a beach umbrella for shade. But we took in the sights — the long pier and lighthouse — and enjoyed some time splashing around in Lake Michigan, which was unusually warm because of the recent streak of oppressively hot weather.
We walked around the Grand Haven downtown for a bit — a downtown with plenty of eclectic shops and little diners that would make a place like Kendallville envious (although they have the obvious advantage of big tourist volume to support that stuff) — and did a little shopping.
After checking into the hotel later and prepping for dinner, we went to a waterside restaurant on a marina, where we had some drinks, watched the sun set over the water and enjoyed a pricey but gourmet meal.
After a bad night's sleep (for me) on uncomfortable hotel pillows, it was complimentary breakfast in the morning then hitting the road home for another slogging three-hour drive.
We arrived home to a report that Luke was good for his babysitters all weekend — a feat which he repaid by immediately throwing a huge tantrum at nap time after everyone left — and then returned to our usual Sunday evening routine.
After about three years stuck mostly at home, it was nice to finally get out again.
I'm looking forward to the coming days when Luke is a little bigger and can travel with us, where we can take some short family vacations around the area. We're working our way up to the future when we can all fly out to Utah to visit my dad, although I don't think Luke is quite up to airplane passenger yet.
But one thing's for sure right now.
After a weekend away, I'm not quite ready to be back.
