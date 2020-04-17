A conversation starter question at the dinner table: “Who is the person you’d most like to meet, living or dead?”
Alessandra, 5: “Living.”
Submitted by Lucretia Cardenas (mother of Alessandra) of Texas, formerly of Wawaka
A grandmother from Auburn, Rachel Roberts, who is an author and a playwright, shared with me a poem by her 10-year-old granddaughter in North Carolina. Rachel said an iris bloomed in their granddaughter’s wooded backyard for the first time since they have been there (about 10 years). They looked it up, and it is called a Cemetery Iris. “Seems somewhat appropriate for the season,” Rachel said in her email to me.
Sophia, who is in fourth grade, wrote the poem “Cemetery Iris” for school. Thank you, Sophia and Rachel.
Coronavirus Iris
During the Coronavirus,
In my backyard popped up a Cemetery Iris.
It had never bloomed in 10 years,
but it came up when it saw my tears.
Sophia Cochran (age 10)
April — 2020
Because everyone is trying to stay at home to avoid spreading the coronavirus, grandparents don’t see their children and grandchildren as often as they used to. The Benders’ youngest granddaughter, Mallory Antal, 7, the daughter of Mike and Heather Antal of Topeka, has started to call the Benders on the phone. After one of her lengthy phone calls her older sister Alex asked her what she talked to their grandparents about. Mallory replied, “That conversation is between the three of us.” — Grandpa Les and Grandma Judy Bender of Albion
Erika shared the following conversation:
Rollie, 7: “Mom, Mom come quick!”
Erika: “What’s going on?”
Rollie: (Pointing to a pot of eggs on the stove) “It’s finally boiling!”
Erika added, “People who say a watched pot never boils don’t know what they are talking about!” — Erika Celeste (mother of Rollie) of Steuben County
Here’s more egg-citement!
Vi made quiche for Easter dinner. While it was in the oven, the grandchildren were enjoying an Easter egg hunt. When Vi checked, the quiche needed to bake a little longer ... so the eggs that each child had collected were gathered up and hidden again and a second hunt was held, to the great delight of the grandchildren. Vi checked the quiche and it still wasn’t done. So the eggs were gathered and a third hunt was held! Unfortunately, for the grandchildren but fortunately for the exhausted parents hiding the eggs, the quiche was soon baked to perfection ... and a fourth Easter egg hunt was not held. No more Easter egg hunts until next year! — Vi Wysong (grandmother) of Wawaka
Thank you to everyone who shares first-person stories and/or photos for the “Funny things kids say” column which I have been writing since 1987. If you have a story or photo to share please email me at ghousholder@kpcmedia.com or mail stories to me at 816 Mott St., Kendallville, IN 46755. Thank you for sharing this column!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.