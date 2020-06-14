KENDALLVILLE — Health officers in LaGrange and Noble counties have been raising alarms about a recent spike in COVID-19 activity and readers are listening.
Recent stories from chats with LaGrange County Health Officer Dr. Tony Pechin and Noble County Health Officer Dr. Terry Gaff were the top two stories in the last week.
Since Memorial Day, both counties have added more than 100 new cases of COVID-19 after several weeks of slow growth. LaGrange County’s total case count has risen more than 200%, while Noble County saw an increase of more than 60%.
Both health officers had similar thoughts on why the virus may be creeping back — many local residents have basically given up on safety precautions like wearing masks, keeping distance and avoiding large groups.
Although all of the state advanced to Stage 4 of Indiana’s five-step reopening plan, LaGrange County was called out by state officials as an area of concern that is requiring more observation and attention.
Here were the top 10 stories on kpcnews.com from June 4-10:
1) Health officer raises alarm over spike in LaGrange County COVID-19 cases — 13,401 pageviews
2) Gaff: Most new COVID-19 activity is from community spread — 8,645 pageviews
3) Subterranean Kendallville?: RDC funds work to seal up door, windows under Pizza Forum — 6,790 pageviews
4) Growth in COVID-19 cases in northeast Indiana far outpacing statewide rate — 5,480 pageviews
5) Auburn protest rally is being rescheduled — 2,979 pageviews
6) Butler man killed in car, ORV collision — 2,644 pageviews
7) Garrett woman allegedly killed husband with blows — 2,404 pageviews
8) Murderer will have hearing in Steuben court — 2,253 pageviews
9) Noble, LaGrange county COVID-19 cases still spiking — 2,165 pageviews
10) COVID-19 cases still rising sharply in Noble, DeKalb, LaGrange — 1,963 pageviews
On the KPC News Facebook page, severe weather on Wednesday afternoon garnered the most attention from readers, while two COVID-19 updates followed up in the two and three spots:
June 10: SEVERE WEATHER. Possible tornado in LaGrange County. Cloud rotation spotted over Kendallville. Storm is heading east toward DeKalb/Steuben — 16,920 pageviews, 193 reactions, 209 shares, 335 comments
June 5: Northeast Indiana looks like it is rapidly becoming a COVID-19 hotspot. Here at the increases in cases in area counties since Memorial Day: LaGrange: 113%; Elkhart: 57%; DeKalb: 55%; Noble: 50%; Allen: 42%. That’s compared to Indiana as a whole: 15% — 15,984 people reached, 319 reactions, 194 shares, 414 comments
June 9: Another Noble County resident has died. LaGrange and DeKalb county cases increased by double digits again. LaGrange County’s increase since Memorial Day passed 200% today. Steuben County remains the only relatively quiet spot in the region — 10,280 pageviews, 180 reactions, 84 shares, 138 comments
On the individual Facebook pages, stories about OptumServe changing its testing model in Steuben County, a new amphitheater at Lakewood Park’s church campus and COVID-19 cases spiking in Noble and LaGrange counties were the most read of the week:
June 10: (The Herald Republican) OptumServe has left Steuben County, but that doesn’t mean people can’t still get tested for COVID-19. Cameron is still testing by appointment only through the respiratory clinic located at Urgent Care — 3,182 people reached, three reactions, seven shares
June 5: (The Star) Lakewood Park Baptist Church aims to share its scenic setting with the community — 395 people reached, 390 reactions, 22 shares, 55 comments
June 4: (The News Sun) Noble and LaGrange counties contain 1.3% of Indiana’s population. On Thursday, they combined to account for 8.1% of Indiana’s new COVID-19 cases — 10,097 people reached, 95 reactions, 41 shares, 49 comments
