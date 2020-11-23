I'm working from home.
Why? Because I had a runny nose.
If that sounds dumb to you, well, I can't even disagree that it is. In normal circumstances, I'd bring a box of cold and flu medicine to work with me and a box of Kleenex and tough it out in my office.
But in the COVID-19 era, health officials advise you to stay home regardless of how minor your symptoms may be and how sure you are it's "just a cold" or "just allergies" or something like that.
I woke up one morning last week with the familiar clump-o-phlegm in the back of my throat that causes a minor irritated sore throat. After hacking that pile of grossness out and drinking some hot coffee to soothe the area, I felt fine. I went to work and carried on as normal.
The next morning, I had chunk-o-crap again, but again, drank my coffee and felt fine. While at the office during the day, however, I noticed that I was starting to get more congested and spent some time snotting and blowing my nose.
On Thursday night, my nose was running enough that I was blowing it constantly. "Ugggh," I thought, "not this again."
This was starting out like my typical seven-day head cold routine which I described in my column the last time I was sick and the last time I got tested for COVID-19 (and came back negative).
"We appreciate the dedication of all our employees, but please, please STAY HOME if you have even mild symptoms of illness," read a company email I received literally the day before after almost all of northeast Indiana went red in the state COVID-19 ratings. And it's something health officials have been saying over and over and over during the pandemic.
So, Thursday night, I resolved I would stay home from work because and only because I had a runny nose.
I set up a COVID-19 test and went Friday morning, getting tested now for the third time. The previous two times I got tested when I had head colds and turned out negative both times. But, I figure if I'm staying home because I'm ill, I might as well get the test.
Due to a logjam at labs due to increased demand for testing, I was told it might be four to six days before I got results, meaning it was possible I might not get results back until the day before Thanksgiving or on Thanksgiving.
In total, I might miss all four days of work before the holiday and work them all from home.
That was going to be a major inconvenience. Not only is it really helpful for me to be in the office, to be in town to cover stuff happening in town for the paper, this week we are also preparing our annual Black Friday edition which gets laid out earlier in the week and that would be much more inconvenient to work on from home compared to if I was in the office.
As much as I figured I could probably just shut myself in my office and hide my symptoms as much as possible, I knew staying home was the right thing to do.
"You're battling the American puritan work ethic and most of us have been raised that if you're able to crawl out of bed you go to work, that's the way it works … and I'm sympathetic to that," Noble County Health Officer Dr. Terry Gaff said on Friday when I was chatting with him and informed him I was home sick.
Over the weekend, my head cold followed its usual progression. My runny nose got worse, then transitioned into a dry cough and wheezy lungs, then transitioned into a wet cough with me barking up congestion.
No fever, no real breathing problems, no fatigue or muscle aches. Just my familiar five-stage cold symptoms.
I woke up Monday to an email in my inbox from OptumServe with my COVID-19 test results — much sooner than I thought I'd get them.
I opened it up, downloaded the results and — negative. I'm 0-for-3 this year on COVID-19 tests and now starting to wonder if maybe I picked it up earlier in the year, didn't know it and am now immune.
I'm still taking Monday out since I'm gross coughing, but will probably return to the office on Tuesday.
I'm lucky that I work a job in which I'm able to work from home and work for a company that is supportive of me doing so even for stupid, minor sniffles. I know not all jobs and not all companies function that way during this pandemic.
And it's hard to make that choice. While I sent Luke to daycare on Friday (although admittedly probably shouldn't have), I was preparing to keep him home all this week since I had gotten worse and my test results were pending. Thankfully that didn't have to happen.
It sucks. Period. But it's the right thing to do.
With cases at record levels, hospitalizations at record levels, deaths at record levels, me being inconvenience is minor in comparison to the damage that could be done if I go around spreading COVID at work or in the community.
I know it's hard. It's against your nature. But if you're sick, even if it's just the sniffles, please, stay home, get tested and play it safe.
The pandemic is raging right now and every little action helps.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.