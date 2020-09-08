“Take care of your body, it’s the only place you have to live.”
— Jim Rohn
I had a birthday last month. I find it hard to believe that I am closer to 70 than I am to 60.
You don’t think about things like that when you are young, but you should.
This quote says it all, “Take care of your body, it’s the only place you have to live.”
I have been fortunate that I have had very few health issues so far. As a coach and physical education teacher all my life, I have tried to promote the importance of adopting a healthy lifestyle. Your lifestyle will affect your health at some point, so if you don’t exercise, don’t watch what you eat, and choose the habits of smoking and drinking, sooner or later it will lessen the quality of your life.
The good news is that you can change your habits, and your body will respond well. Success stories of people who have lost considerable amounts of weight or given up smoking or drinking are all around us. I have two neighbors who, in the last five years, have each lost more than a hundred pounds; each changed their eating habits and now, like clockwork, can be seen on their daily walks. Walking, above all, can and should be prescribed as a foundation to a healthy lifestyle.
Little changes can make a difference! You should start slowly and follow the advice of your doctor. By starting today, you will start to see changes in a few weeks. It is beneficial to log what and when you eat. I don’t limit what I eat, but I know when to stop. I like salads, but I will also eat a hot dogs or cheeseburgers. I enjoy pizza, but after two slices, I put it away so I can enjoy it the next day for lunch.
You can go for a walk during your lunch hour and again after dinner. You can walk with your spouse, with your neighbor, or you can walk while listening to music. You’re not training for the Olympics, and you don’t have to run a marathon to be successful. You can add variety by riding your bike or going for a swim, but taking care of your body has to be a daily habit.
Besides exercise and diet, your body needs rest. The old adage of “burning the candle at both ends” refers to the fact that your body needs time to recover from work or from stress. I like to listen to music while some people like to meditate or do yoga. You can watch your favorite shows or play video games, but doing either for six hours straight is another story.
“Take care of your body. It’s the only place you have to live” is a quote to think about. I would have liked to have been 6-foot-4-inches tall, but I had little control over that happening. Our parents play that card, but I want to do the best I can with what I have. Taking care of our bodies hopefully will add years to our lives, but I also believe that it adds life to our years.
