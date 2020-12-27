KENDALLVILLE — A fire at an Auburn mobile home park that claimed the life of one man was the most-read story of the week.
The man, Bill Warren, was found in a wheelchair in a hallway or kitchen area of the mobile home after a fire that started about 4 p.m. on Dec. 21. A woman who was also in the home made it out OK, but Warren did not.
The Indiana State Fire Marshal’s office is assisting in the fire investigation, VanZile said. The fire is believed to have started in the living room area, but a exact cause has not been determined.
The fire was reported at 4:10 p.m., and the first fire units arrived four minutes later, according to DeKalb County Central Communications.
Cops and crime stories were among the most popular this week, filling several spots of the Top 10 most-read stories on kpcnews.com between Dec. 17-23:
1) One dies in Auburn mobile home fire — 4,403 pageviews
2) Michigan residents arrested for stealing vehicle from gas station — 2,695 pageviews
3) Homeowner reportedly fired shots at intruder — 2,493 pageviews
4) Police investigating death at Heidtman Steel — 1,960 pageviews
5) Trucker won't face charges in triple fatality — 1,090 pageviews (2,730 total)
6) Whitley woman jailed on Noble burglary charge — 1,042 pageviews
7) MSD tech coordinator makes history with award — 810 pageviews
8) New COVID-19 limits taking effect through Jan. 3 — 656 pageviews
9) Kendallville streetlights still in limbo as contractor stalls — 618 pageviews
10) Rome City man accused of molesting young teen — 595 pageviews (1,196 total)
On the KPC News Facebook page, posts about the Auburn fatal fire, news of vaccine distribution starting in Steuben County and an auto theft foiled by police were the top posts of the week:
Dec. 21: One dies in Auburn mobile home fire — 4,317 people reached, 228 reactions, 50 shares, 17 comments
Dec. 18: (Shared from The Herald Republican) Vaccine clinic in Angola serves the four-county area — 3,913 pageviews, 31 reactions, three shares, 31 comments
Dec. 18: Quick work by police catches alleged vehicle thieves in Steuben County — 3,583 pageviews, 176 reactions, 12 shares, 56 comments
On the individual newspaper Facebook pages, Steuben's vaccine clinic, the Auburn mobile home fire and trash service in Kendallville were the top posts of the week:
Dec. 18: (The Herald Republican) COVID-19 vaccinations have begun in Steuben County — 4,616 people reached, 59 reactions, six shares, 31 comments
Dec. 21: (The Star) One person dies in Auburn mobile home fire — 393 people reached, 68 reactions, six shares, one comment
Dec. 22: (The News Sun) A Kendallville resident asked whether he could be excluded from paying for trash service when it starts in the city next month. The Board of Works listened, but didn't take any action to allow opt outs from the $13.38 per month fee — 1,392 people reached, 17 reactions, 11 shares, 12 comments
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.