“Are you going to write a column about our reunion?” my high school classmates asked me, as our gathering two weeks ago drew to a close.
Of course. I always have before. I never pass up an easy column topic.
Except, this time, it hasn’t been so simple.
The last few columns about my reunions have flowed out effortlessly, because attending them was so hard for me. I could find plenty to say about the self-doubt and insecurity that came from reuniting with my East Noble class of 1969.
I looked at each of the past reunions as a reckoning. What would my classmates think about what I’d done with my life? I wasn’t too satisfied with my personal answer to that question.
Adding to my stress, I’d ask myself: What should I wear? Was I fit enough? Would my beard balance out my rapidly disappearing hair?
I was not in the cool crowd back in the late 1960s. Did I qualify all these years later? All the angst of being a teenager with bad skin and dorky glasses would come flooding back.
Every five years, I attended our reunion and learned that I shouldn’t have been so uptight. I would enjoy spending a few hours with people I hadn’t seen in years, then go home relieved and glad I showed up.
Four years and 11 months later, the anxiety would set in, again. I arrived late for the 45th reunion because it took 45 minutes to gather my courage and walk out of the house. Once there, I discovered that maybe some of my classmates liked me better than I ever realized.
This time, for the 50th reunion, I came late again, but not because of nerves. It was because I’m in the minority of my classmates who still have full-time jobs.
Finally on the road after finishing the next day’s newspaper, I guided my car through the twisting curves of the “Angling Road” — no longer so familiar to me — northwest from Kendallville to Sylvan Cellars at Rome City. We went to high school in Kendallville, but the little town on the big lake seems to hold the roots of my classmates who kept the tightest bonds over the past half-century.
This time, my wife, Betsy, came with me — for the first time ever. At all of those past reunions, it was only a rumor that, by some unexplained miracle, Kurtz had married a beauty.
Betsy always declined in the past, saying she wouldn’t know anyone at my reunion. This time offered a reward for Betsy’s attendance. Her first cousin turned up — for the only time I can remember — and they enjoyed a long chat. My classmates were surprised to learn that my wife was related to one of our own.
While Betsy and her cousin shared photos of their good-looking grandchildren, it seemed everyone I spoke with had led a positive, productive and happy life. Or maybe those are the only people who come to reunions.
The memorial tribute one classmate prepared was far too overpopulated — a sobering reminder that around 40 people no longer are with us.
The 50th reunion seemed like a milestone finish line that everyone present had reached, and the only life achievement that mattered, anymore, was still being here to enjoy it.
At past reunions, people would ask each other, “So, what do you do?” This time, the question for me had changed to: “You’re still doing it?” From most listeners, the response came back: “Keep it up!”
Or at least, they don’t want me to quit until I finish this column about our 50th reunion.
Dave Kurtz is the executive editor of KPC Media Group newspapers. He may be reached at dkurtz@kpc media.com.
