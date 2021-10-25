I'm a fourth-generation American.
Last week, while sitting out in the newsroom paginating the daily paper, I got talking about my Garbacz family history.
I know a lot more about my dad's side of the family as compared to my mom's side of the family. That's partly due to interest — I carry my dad's last name so I've always been more interested in tracing that half of my family. It's also partly practical, as my mom's family came from a line of Schmidts — the German equivalent of “Smith” — so it's quite a bit easier to find historical records for someone with a rare last name like Garbacz.
As someone who has always been interested in the middle ages, where family lineage was important for matters of inheritance and succession, I've always taken an interest in my charting my paternal line.
I was talking about a variety of family topics and history, but really got talking about the second generation of my family.
I think I've written about my family tree before, but here's a refresher course:
The Garbacz family started in America just after 1900 when my great-grandfather Stanley and his wife Salomea came to the U.S. from Austria-Hungary. (Poland didn't exist as a state at the time, but the area that they came from now constitutes modern-day Poland.)
I actually have Stanley's passport, hand-written in German, with details about him and his trip over. Having taken German in middle and high school, I've actually been able to translate a lot of it. The language isn't so much the problem in deciphering it for me, the old, tight, sloppy script makes reading some of it nearly impossible.
Stanley and Salomea arrived in the U.S. and came to Chicago, where they started a new life. It's a good thing they arrived when they did, because about 10 years later, American did as it always does with immigration and got racist, passing new laws with quotas that made it extremely difficult for “undesirable” European immigrants — Polish, Italians, Russians and Jews — to come to the America.
When they settled into life here, they had six children, starting a big family tree.
Although they laid strong roots, the Garbacz tree never really took off.
First was their son Walter, born in 1906. Walter never married, and died in 1957. He did serve in the U.S. Army during World War II and I had tried to get a copy of his service record from the U.S. Archives. Not sure if I ever received that or not, now that I think about it.
After that was their second son, John in 1907. John did get married and was the first to start a third generation.Over the years, I've come to know, but not all, of the Garbacz's from this earlier line of my family. We never saw them much, but I got to know my dad's cousin Stanley, as well as his daughter Debbie and her three daughters, who growing up I knew were related to me in some cousin-y way but wasn't exactly sure how.
(Stanley is my dad's cousin, which makes his daughter Debbie my second cousin and her three daughters my second cousins once removed.)
After John came three girls.
There was Rose in 1909. Rose died somewhat tragically at just 15 years old, although I never quite got the details of how. From what I recall, it wasn't illness, it was either accident or foul play.
After came Salomea in 1912. Like her older brother, she never married, either, and died young at 33.
Then came Anna, who I knew as my “Auntie Anna,” born in 1913. She married in 1936, but her husband was killed in World War II. She never had any kids and never remarried after his death in 1945.
Auntie Anna was a huge part of my life growing up. We visited her at her apartment in Hegewisch every Sunday and she was there for all the family holidays. Since I had no paternal grandparents growing up and my maternal grandma lived several hours away, she kind of filled the role of grandparent for me growing up.
In her old age, Auntie Anna eventually fell and broke her hip and never regained her independence. She went into a nursing home and her mind began going. She spent many years in the nursing home before dying just shy of her 97th birthday.
After Auntie Anna came the sixth and final child, Peter, my grandfather, born in 1918. Pete was the only other Garbacz to start a family, having my dad in 1957 and his sister in 1961.
My dad went on to have me in 1986 and my brother in 1988, making us both fourth generation Garbaczes. When Ashley and I had Luke in January 2019, he became part of the fifth generation.
As I'm not totally clear on my family tree from John's line, I'm not sure whether there are any male Garbaczes left out on that wing of the family. Ashley and I don't plan on having any more kids, so Luke may be one of the last to carry on the Garbacz family name.
As far as I'm aware, I think my dad is currently the oldest living male Garbacz, after his cousin Stanley died a few years back. He may have inherited the title of patriarch of the family.
Whether there is a sixth generation or not will be up to Luke and his future some day. He may extend the tradition of people not being able to spell or say our last name properly.
Or, perhaps Luke will be the last, as our family names fades into history.
