Tia, 3, recently gave this advice to her mother: “You should clean just a little at a time. Or clean really fast for just a little. Or maybe clean really fast with just your hands so your head doesn’t get tired. I am right you know. Maybe that will help you.” — Courtney Zuehsow of Garrett
+++
Faiza, the wife of our nephew Robert, asked her daughters questions and shared her recording of their answers with family members. This is how daughters Salma, 6, and Florentina, 4, answered their mother’s question “How would you describe your mother to someone who doesn’t know her?”
Salma: “Very brave, very clever, very pretty, has blue eyes, ... um ... knows how to read, she knows how to do math, she knows how to write ...”
Faiza: “What can you do with her?”
Salma: “You can have fun with her. You can play with her. You can eat with her. You can go to the toilet with her. You can wash your hands with her. You can cook with her. You can do crafts with her. You can put your clothes on with her. You can ... um ...”
Faiza: “Those are a lot of things. I think you just wrapped it up. Florentina, how would you describe your mother?”
Florentina: “She is so old. She’s so old ...”
+++
Our son Paul has a number of very young tennis students. Last week one of his classes had a new mix of students and some of them did not know each other. One of the 6-year-olds asked a younger student how old she was. The younger student said, “4.” The 6-year-old replied, “Yeah, I know. I could tell by your shoes!”
+++
Catherine, the mother of our grandson Oliver, 2, asked if he wanted her to hold his hand while they were walking somewhere. “No,” Oliver said. “I can hold me by myself!”
+++
Catherine was with Oliver and his older sister Priscilla on the grounds of the Key West Garden Club — a nice place, with no admission charge, where they could run around, away from other people. A section of the garden is the “butterfly area” — it has flowers that attract butterflies and they counted three butterflies. Because it is an educational site, all the plants had information signs with the names of the plant and their Latin names, as well. Oliver saw one of the signs by the plants by the butterflies and he looked at Catherine to catch her eye. Then he extended his index finger and pretended to read the sign: “Butterflies flying all around!”
+++
Thank you for your letters, by U.S. mail and email. When you share your stories and photos through this column, you brighten the lives of many people. Please email me at ghousholder@kpcmedia.com or mail stories to me at 816 Mott St., Kendallville, IN 46755. Also, please share this column with friends and family and encourage them to share their stories.
GRACE HOUSHOLDER is a columnist and editorial writer for this newspaper. Contact her at ghousholder@kpcmedia.com
