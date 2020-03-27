Strawberry shortcake with a side of vanilla ice cream, strawberry pie loaded with whipped cream, home-made strawberry jam – got you hungry for them? It will soon be that time of year to enjoy the taste of those sweet and sometimes tart red berries.
Strawberries are fairly easy to grow in this area and are one of the most popular small fruits grown in the home garden.
Strawberries like most soil types but do best on sandy loam or loam soils with good surface drainage Where heavy soils with poor drainage occur, they should be planted in a raised bed fashion with six to eight inches of height.
Strawberries like soils that have a high organic matter and fertility content. It is best to purchase healthy, virus-free plants from a reliable nursery.
During the first season after being planted, the flowers should be pinched off to promote early, vigorous plant growth and early formation of runner plants. Runner plants should be positioned so that a density of about five plants per square foot is achieved.
If too many plants are allowed to grow, they act like weeds and reduce yields and berry size.
Strawberries should never suffer from lack of water. They should get a minimum of one to one and one half inches of water per week.
During dry periods, supplemental watering will help in fruit bud formation for the following year. It is very important to eliminate stress during any periods of drought.
An all-purpose fruit spray may be needed for strawberry disease and insect control. These usually contain two insecticides and a fungicide.
Insecticides work best when the pest can be sprayed directly. Fungicides must be sprayed on the plant before the disease symptoms appear to be effective.
Read and follow all label directions. Remove overly ripe and rotted berries so that problems pertaining to insects and disease can be prevented.
Leaf diseases such as leaf scorch, leaf blight and leaf spot are by far the most common ailments.
Leaf spot usually occurs in the early spring with round purple spots on the upper side of the leaf. The center of the spot will become tan or gray then almost white. It may also occur as black areas on the fruit.
Leaf scorch is found only on the leaves. It occurs later in the season than leaf spot. The purple spots of leaf scorch remain purple. After the spots cover most of the surface, the leaf will dry up and look scorched.
Leaf blight causes large red to brown spots which are surrounded by a purple margin. These diseases are caused by fungi. Shady locations, frequent and heavy showers and poorly drained soils contribute to these diseases.
Cabrio or Pristine are the suggested fungicides for control of leaf spot diseases.
Rainy weather and high humidity promotes Botrytis in strawberries and raspberries.
Botrytis, also known as gray mold, is a fruit rot that begins on the part of the berry that touches the ground or that touch other decayed fruits or leaves.
The fruits will eventually be covered with a gray powder or dusty appearing fungus growth.
Switch (cyprodinil and fludioxonil) and Pristine (pyraclostrobin and boscalid) are the suggested fungicides for the control of gray mold. Both have two different ingredients, one of which is systemic which broadens their ability to fight off gray mold.
Fontelis (penthiopyrad) and Inspire Super (difenoconazole and cyprodinil) are newer fungicides that have excellent activity against Botrytis.
Verticillium Wilt is a soil-borne fungus often appearing about mid-July. This fungus overwinters in soil or plant debris. The outer leaves will suddenly wilt and dry up.
The best way to control this is to plant resistant varieties. The fungus can be introduced to uninfected soil through seed, tools and the soil and roots of infected plants.
Do not grow susceptible strawberry varieties in soil previously occupied by plants that are highly susceptible to Verticillium Wilt. This should be done for five years.
Your strawberry patch must be renovated each year to maintain quality and productivity. Allow new runner plants to replace the old plants. Most of the fruit of the next season will be produced from the new runner plants that get established this season.
May your berries be large and sweet and as always, Happy Gardening!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.