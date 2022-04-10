One of the things I did not expect is that scientists would actually give the SARS-CoV-2 virus to healthy people on purpose to better understand what has happened during the pandemic. But the first COVID-19 human challenge study has been published in Nature Medicine.
Human challenge trials deliberately infect healthy volunteers to understand how an infection occurs and develops.
The study was done at Imperial College London starting in March 2021. The researchers selected 36 volunteers aged 18-30 years who did not have any risk factors for severe COVID-19, such as being overweight or having kidney, liver, heart, lung or blood problems. Participants also signed an extensive informed consent form.
The study was conducted in phases for safety. The first 10 participants who were infected received remdesivir, the antiviral drug, to reduce their chances of progressing to severe COVID-19. The research team also had monoclonal antibodies available in case any of the volunteers developed more severe symptoms. Ultimately, remdesivir was unnecessary and the antibodies were not given.
As part of the study, the participants had a small droplet of fluid that contained the original coronavirus strain inserted into their nose through a long tube. Then they stayed at London’s Royal Free Hospital for two weeks and were monitored by doctors 24 hours a day in rooms that had special air flow to keep the virus from spreading.
Of the 36 participants, half of them (18) became infected, including two who never developed symptoms. The others had mild cases with symptoms such as congestion, sneezing, stuffy nose and sore throat. Some also had headaches, muscle and joint pain, fatigue and fever.
About 83% of participants who contracted COVID-19 lost their sense of smell to some degree, and nine people could not smell anything. The symptom improved for most participants within 90 days, though one person still had not fully regained the sense of smell about six months after the study ended.
They found that small amounts of the virus can make someone sick. The amount in a single droplet that someone sneezes or coughs can lead to infection.
About 40 hours after the virus was inserted into a nose, the virus could be detected in the back of the throat. It took about 58 hours for the virus to appear on swabs from the nose, where the viral load eventually increased even more.
COVID-19 has a short incubation period. It takes about two days after infection for someone to begin shedding the virus to others. People become contagious and shed considerable amounts of the virus before they show symptoms. In addition, infected people can shed high levels of the virus even if they do not develop any symptoms.
The study volunteers shed the virus for about six days on average, though some shed the virus for up to 12 days, even if they did not have symptoms.
Rapid at-home tests (lateral flow tests) work well when an infected person is contagious. These tests could diagnose infection before 70%-80% of the contagious virus had been produced. The findings emphasized the importance of contagious people covering their mouth and nose when sick to protect others.
Fortunately, none of the study volunteers developed lung issues as part of their infection, possibly because they were young, healthy and received tiny amounts of the virus.
All of the participants will be followed for a year to monitor for potential long-term effects.
The research team will also study the 18 participants who did not get sick in the first human challenge trial. They did not develop antibodies despite receiving the same dose of the virus as those who got sick.
Before the study, all of the participants were screened for antibodies to other viruses, such as the original SARS virus. That means the volunteers were not cross-protected, and other factors may play into why some people do not catch COVID-19 in spite of exposure.
The research team plans to conduct another human challenge trial, which will include vaccinated people who will be infected with the Delta variant. They intend to study participants’ immune responses, which could provide valuable insights about new variants and vaccines.
Future studies could help researchers provide better advice about protection if new variants emerge or a future pandemic occurs.
