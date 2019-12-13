The landscape of craft and independent breweries tectonically shifted in 2019.
The number of mergers, acquisitions, openings and closing have been nearly impossible to keep up with and the first couple of weeks in December looks like it has only accelerated moving into 2020. Here are just some of the highlights from a very busy 2019.
In February, Anheuser-Busch/InBev purchases Cutwater Spirits, a business unit from Constellation owned Ballast Point Brewing. Known for their line of canned premade cocktails with premium spirits instead of malt-based alcohol, Cutwater has made large inroads this year as one the top growing lines of alcoholic beverages in 2019.
The third-largest craft brewery, Chico, California based Sierra Nevada purchased San Francisco based Sufferfest Beer Company in February. This was the first time Sierra Nevada has purchased another beer company in its 39-year history. Sufferfest is one of a new segment of beers promoting health, wellness and catered toward an active lifestyle, brewed with ingredients like bee pollen and sea salts, plus brewed to highlight their carbohydrates for post workouts or running.
Easton, Pennsylvania legacy independent brewery Weyerbacher sold a majority stake of ownership to a private investment group and filed for Chapter 11 Bankruptcy protection in April.
St. Louis, Missouri based Schlafly Brewery was sold by Sage Capital to members of the founding family, taking the brewery back to independent operation in May.
On May 9, Boston Brewing Company (makers of Sam Adams, Angry Orchard Cider, Twisted Tea and Truly Hard Seltzers) announced a merger with craft beer icon Dogfish Head Brewing for $300 million. As of December, the kinks are still being worked out as the two breweries attempt to streamline their distribution networks nationwide.
In June, Austin, Texas based Celis Brewery was sold at auction. As members of Pierre Celis’ family have tried to resurrect his brewery and beer over the past few years, the beer landscape has been a difficult one to establish a toe-hold.
In August, Anheuser-Busch/InBev purchased Cleveland, Ohio based Platform Brewing Company. One of the rising stars in craft/independent brewing landscape in 2018, the five-year-old company joins an ever-increasing list of formerly independent breweries owned by the world’s largest brewing company.
On Sept. 3, Grand Rapids, Michigan based Founders Brewing announce the further sale of the company from 30% to 90% share to Spanish brewer Mahou San Miguel. Founders Brewing founders Mike Stevens and Dave Engbers retain a 5% share of ownership, each.
On Sept. 12, it was announced that Roak Brewing of Royal Oak, Michigan acquired Marshall, Michigan based Dark Horse Brewing. This is the second time Roak Brewing has attempted to buy a fellow Michigan brewery, following their failed acquisition of Traverse City based Right Brain Brewing in 2018.
On Nov. 11, the on-again, off-again relationship between Anheuser-Busch/InBev and Craft Brewers Alliance finally ended with A-B purchasing the remaining 68.8% stake to take full ownership of the brewing group. CBA was the parent company of Kona Brewing, Red Hook, Omission Gluten-Removed, Widmer Brothers and others, as well as pH Experiments, an incubator for new product lines. The purchase came after an Aug. 23 expiration of an option for A-B to buy CBA, declining to pay the $24.50 per share price, instead paying a one-time $20 million fee.
Nov. 19, the fourth largest independent brewery in the United States, New Belgium Brewing agreed to terms with Australian brewing conglomerate Kirin in their Lion Little business unit. The change in ownership is still pending final approval by their employee-owners and is expected to finalize by the end of 2019.
On Nov. 20, Artisanal Brewing (Victory Brewing of Pennsylvania and Southern Tier Brewing of New York) purchased Bold Rock Hard Cider of Virginia, expanding their offerings into a new segment of the market and expanding their reach over the mid-Atlantic region.
Dec. 3, Constellation Brands sold their remaining ownership of Ballast Point Brewing to a small suburban Chicago based brewery Kings & Convicts. Constellation shook up the beer industry with the $1 billion purchase of Ballast Point in 2015 and has seemed to have a sense of buyer’s remorse ever since. Kings & Convicts opened with one brew pub in 2017, with a second location in Wisconsin in the planning stages. This is a big jump for a company that produced just 600 barrels of beer last year to assume control of a brand that will produce around 200,000 barrels this year.
On Dec. 4, Anderson Valley Brewing sold for the third time in its 32-year history, this time to a family in Northern California, keeping the company private. Founded in 1987 by Ken Allen, the brewery was sold in 2010 to Trey White and HMB Holdings.
This has been a tumultuous year for the independent craft beer segment, with more headwinds and upheaval to look forward to in 2020. The landscape of the industry has changed drastically in recent years, with a further shakeout likely to be on the horizon.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.