Linda McCoy of Albion to share photos and this story: In 1996 Santa rang their doorbell. When Lauren, 7, answered she slammed the door on him and said, “Grandma, Santa is at the door!” Linda replied, “Let him in, Lauren.” The McCoy cousins came running. Santa had presents for all and when he called each name each child came closer. The pictures show their reactions. When leaving, Santa got hugs from five of the cousins. Grandma gave them sugar cookies to take to Mrs. Santa. Twenty-five years later, Brittany is the mother to two boys and a girl; Colton will be married today (Friday, Dec. 10), in Memphis, Tennessee; and Daniel is at St. Thomas Island where he oversees the tourist trade at a restaurant.
+++
We have all seen and noticed street signs with “Snow Route” at the top and below “Snow Route” a circle with a “P” and a diagonal line through the “P,” signifying no parking when the street is declared a snow route. Tia, 3, enjoys looking for letters and words while they are driving. She saw the sign described above with the “P” crossed out and in a shocked voice exclaimed, “No peeing?!” Older brother Kyler burst out laughing. Tia yelled at him to stop laughing during the rest of the drive. — Courtney Zuehsow (mother of Tia and Kyler) of rural Garrett
Tia asked Courtney if she could wear makeup to her costume party. Courtney told her she was going as Rapunzel who lives in a tower and Rapunzel doesn’t have access to makeup. Tia said: “Well, we don’t live in a tower ...”
And here is a story about Kyler from a while back. Courtney wrote: “Kyler was having an argument with himself about whether to shower. I teased him that one side must be stinkier than the other because his right arm was trying to drag his reluctant left leg to the shower. Can you tell he was taking a youth theater class?”
+++
The Jeff Wysong family went to cut a fresh Christmas tree. At the Christmas tree location, each child was given a large bag of popcorn because the popcorn stand was closing. Phillip, 3, said, as they were driving home, “I ate my whole bag of popcorn and my tummy is full up to the very top.” His mother said, “Oh dear, we are going to Grandmother’s house for supper — you won’t be able to have very much for supper.” Phillip replied, “The stack (of popcorn in my tummy) just fell over. I will have room for supper!” — Vi Wysong (grandmother of Phillip) of rural Wawaka
+++
Please send more stories! When you share your stories and photos through this column, you brighten the lives of many people. Please email me at ghousholder@kpcmedia.com or mail stories to me at 816 Mott St., Kendallville, IN 46755. You can also submit stories at funnykids.com and read past stories there, too. Please share this column with others. Thank you!
