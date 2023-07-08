At age 12, my husband, Terry, woke up at 4 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 30, 1965, to watch the state funeral of Winston Churchill, who died at age 90.
Terry had read a biography about Churchill, and was intensely interested in him, and history as a whole.
By decree of Queen Elizabeth II, Churchill’s body lay in state at Westminster Hall in London for three days prior to his funeral at Westminster Abbey.
Many decades later, I read William Manchester’s The Last Lion books to my father. Those afternoons of reading aloud in Key West are among my best memories of Dad. Both in Kendallville and Key West, Dad had an extensive Churchill library and he remembered many of the events surrounding Churchill’s life.
So last year when Terry and I saw a Road Scholar trip featuring seven days at sea on the Queen Mary 2 with daily lectures about Churchill, followed by four days in and near London visiting related sites (such as his birthplace, family home, the underground war rooms and Westminster Abbey), we were all in.
Our lecturer aboard the QM2 was a renowned British professor, Dr. Spencer Jones. His daily talks (two hours each morning) were among the best I have ever heard — on any topic.
Churchill’s brilliant leadership was based on:
• his love for learning (as a boy and young man, he was a poor student; but later he devoted as much time as he could to widespread reading),
• his desire and ability to learn from history,
• his care to not repeat mistakes,
• his understanding of human nature,
• his skill for writing and delivering powerful speeches,
• good judgment regarding people and
• his skill in enlisting allies — chief among them, the United States.
According to Jones, Churchill had impassioned arguments, but he never over-ruled his generals.
Throughout his life, Churchill often found himself in — or put himself in — extremely dangerous situations. But it was as if he had a guardian angel miraculously preserving his life ... time and time again.
Toward the end of the lecture series, I recorded Jones for a few minutes. These words, as spoken by Jones, sum up why the free world owes Churchill a deep and enduring debt of gratitude.
To set the scene, we need to understand how hard Churchill fought to upgrade Britain’s military during the 1930s when almost everyone in Britain was only hoping for peace, and therefore opposed preparing for war.
The Battle of Britain, the name for the air battles over England during the summer of 1940, was decisive in holding back the German Nazis. Because of Churchill’s foresight in realizing the danger Adolf Hitler posed, England had built up the Royal Air Force. And because of Churchill’s leadership, Britain achieved victory over Germany’s powerful Luftwaffere.
Jones said, “The Nazis linked moral evil to tremendous military and industrial might and they intended to use it for the purposes of absolute destruction. This was not just medieval brutality — it was 20th century genocide. The evil of the Nazis we tend to forget. We tend to see them as caricatures. But in 1940 at the height of their powers they came within a day of winning the Second World War with consequences that would have been disastrous for the entire world. But it was not to be because of the presence of Winston Churchill.”
One of Churchill’s most famous quotes refers to the Battle of Britain: “Never in the field of human conflict was so much owed by so many to so few.”
If the Nazis had achieved victory in the Second World War, our world would still be in a dark age. Wherever Nazis ruled, horror followed.
Born Nov. 30, 1874, Churchill was the son of Lord Randolph Churchill and Jennie Jerome, a beautiful American heiress.
We visited his birthplace, Blenheim Palace, near London, which belonged to his grandfather, the 7th Duke of Marlborough. Lord Randolph Churchill was the third son of the 7th Duke of Marlborough.
Churchill began his military career as a cavalry cadet at Sandhurst Royal Military Academy. His military service included time in locations such as Cuba, India, Africa and France. In addition to his military service, he was well-known and well-paid as a chronicler of these adventures.
In 1904 he moved from the Conservative Party to the Liberal Party. In 1908 he married Clementine, and in 1924 he returned to the Conservative Party as a member of the House of Commons.
In 1922 he bought Chartwell Manor in Kent, which we visited on our way from Southampton to London.
From 1940-45 Churchill was Prime Minister, First Lord of the Treasury and Minister of Defense.
He again served as Prime Minister and First Lord of the Treasury from 1951-55.
A prolific author, who began his career as a journalist, he was awarded the Nobel Prize for Literature in 1953.
Another famous quote of Churchill’s is, “The longer you can look back, the farther you can look forward.”
For example, Churchill studied the distinguished military career of his ancestor, the First Duke of Marlborough.
Growing up at Blenheim, Winston Churchill studied the 1704 Battle of Blenheim (in Bavaria) and the strategies used by the First Duke which were instrumental in his success. (For his military success, he was awarded land and built the magnificent palace.)
Winston wrote that the First Duke’s victory at Blenheim “changed the political axis of the world.”
There are interesting parallels between the Battle of Blenheim and the Second World War.
• The War of the Spanish Succession was seen as the Battle for Europe; the Second World War was seen as the Battle for the World.
• At the Battle of Blenheim the First Duke was fighting against Louis XIV’s desire to spread French Roman Catholic authority.
• In the Second World War Winston Churchill was fighting against Hitler’s Anti-Semitism and his belief in Aryan supremacy.
The First Duke and Winston Churchill both employed strategies that they believed were fundamental to their military success:
• Securing a network of powerful friends in politics and the military. Winston believed that political alliances were necessary, but they were stronger when between friends.
• The importance of gathering and sharing information between allies.
• The strategic advantage of equipment. The First Duke invented the Malbrouck cart which facilitated the transport of supplies and provisions. Winston believed in the importance of developing an air force and of building tanks. This was achieved during WWI, but significantly improved for WWII — and was key to the Allies success.
Some people compare Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy with Churchill. For example, writing this past February, Kate Ferguson, political editor for England’s Sun on Sunday, wrote that Ben Wallace, the United Kingdom’s defense secretary, “hailed the Ukrainian leader’s grit and heroism ahead of the first anniversary of Vladimir Putin’s barbaric invasion on Feb. 24.”
Wallace said Britain will stand by Kyiv until “they push the last Russian out.” He said Britain knows what it is like to stand alone against a tyrant’s gunfire — as it did during the Second World War.
“Zelenskyy, like Churchill, took a decision to fight, not appease,” Wallace continued.
“And Zelensky, like Churchill, knows what it’s like to be alone. I think those are the three main things that make a strong similarity.”
He added: “Britain went through a period … in 1939 when large swathes of the political establishment wanted us to settle, compromise, appease Hitler. And Churchill said no we are not doing that ... We support Ukraine not because we have some clever calculation that thinks they are definitely going to win or definitely going to lose. We support Ukraine because it is the right thing to do ... And the one country in Europe that understands that more than anyone else is Britain.”
Dr. Spencer Jones is
award-winning historian
From the website: drspencerjones.co.uk
Dr. Spencer Jones is an award-winning historian and author. He is Senior Lecturer in Armed Forces and War Studies at the University of Wolverhampton and serves as the Regimental Historian for the Royal Regiment of Artillery.
His key works include From Boer War to World War: Tactical Reform of the British Army 1902-1914 (University of Oklahoma Press, 2012) and the edited collection Stemming the Tide: Officers and Leadership in the British Expeditionary Force 1914 (Helion & Co., 2013), which was runner-up for the Templer Medal in 2014.
He has published several critically acclaimed books on the British Army in the First World War including Courage without Glory: The British Army on the Western Front 1915 (Helion & Co., 2015), At All Costs: The British Army on the Western Front 1916 and The Darkest Year: The British Army on the Western Front 1917.
His most recent volume is The Armchair General World War One: Can You Win The Great War?
In 2018 he was made a Haig Fellow by the Douglas Haig Fellowship in recognition of his contribution to the field of First World War studies. In 2019 he became President of the Guild of Battlefield Guides.
Online only
Churchill: An Annotated Reading List
Prepared by Dr. Spencer Jones for the attendees of the Road Scholar Churchill’s Finest Hour Transatlantic Voyage, May 2023
The list below is not comprehensive, but it includes some of my favourite books.
Books written by Churchill:
Winston was a prolific author all his adult life. His magnum opus is, of course, The Second World War (six volumes, although condensed and abridged versions are available) closely followed by The World Crisis (six volumes once more, with volume II on Gallipoli being the most famous). But Churchill wrote many other books that are worthy of reading. Churchill was said to have been proudest of History of the English Speaking Peoples, a massive volume that he worked on throughout the 1930s. I particularly recommend My Early Life which is an enjoyable (if not always completely reliable!) reminiscence of his childhood and his army years.
His early campaign histories The Story of the Malakand Field Force (covering the 1897 Afghan War), The River War (covering the invasion of Sudan and his part in the great cavalry charge) and London to Ladysmith via Pretoria (covering the Boer War and his escape from a POW camp) are all interesting reads. The language is dense but once you have adapted to the rhythm of the prose they become very readable. His accounts of the cavalry charge in the Sudan and the armoured train ambush in the Boer War are gripping.
Finally, his short book Painting as a Pastime is an enjoyable read even if you do not paint — and it shows an aspect of his personality that is often forgotten.
My Early Life was adopted into an epic British film in 1972 entitled Young Winston. It takes some liberties with the book, and with Churchill’s life in general, but it is an enjoyable adventure, and the battle scenes are thrilling!
Biographies of Winston Churchill:
It is rumoured that Churchill has more biographies than anyone in history. (His nearest rivals are Napoleon Bonaparte and Adolf Hitler). Choosing one can prove almost overwhelming, but my personal favourites are Martin Gilbert Churchill: A Life (seven volumes, but also available in a single, condensed edition), William Manchester, The Last Lion (three volumes), Roy Jenkins, Churchill and Andrew Roberts Churchill: Walking with Destiny.
Although there is inevitably some repetition of the facts, his remarkable lifetime gives room for many different interpretations. Each of these books presents a rather different view of Churchill and they disagree on many points of detail.
If you only have time for one, I recommend either Jenkins or Roberts. As they were written recently, they benefit from the latest research.
Aspects of Churchill’s life
Celia Sandys, Churchill: Wanted Dead or Alive, tells the full story of his capture in the Boer War and his daring escape.
Christopher Bell, Churchill and the Dardanelles, gives a full account of how Churchill conceived this daring but doomed operation. It also explores how it tarnished his reputation for decades to come, and how he fought back against critics.
Andrew Dewar Gibb, With Winston at the Front, is a book by a young Scottish officer who served with Winston in the trenches in 1916. It is full of interesting anecdotes and some hair-raising stories of going on patrol with “the baby elephant” in no man’s land.
Martin Gilbert, Winston Churchill: The Wilderness Years, tells the sad story of appeasement and Churchill’s efforts to prepare Britain for war.
David Lough, No More Champagne: Churchill and his Money, is an illuminating and often amusing study of his perilous finances.
Churchill did not live his life in a vacuum and part of the thrill of his story is the characters he met and enemies he fought. Several books cover the key people in his life:
Sonia Purnell, Clementine: The Life of Mrs. Winston Churchill (published in the USA as First Lady: The Life and Wars of Clementine Churchill), is a must read for anyone interested in Clem. It shows how important she was to his life and success, but also the toll it took on her and her family.
Mary Soames, WSC’s daughter, also wrote a touching memoir of her mother entitled Clementine Churchill.
Ralph Martin, Jennie is the only biography I know of which covers WSC’s mother. She lived a colourful life and this is a sympathetic portrayal of a fascinating character.
Richard Toye, Lloyd George and Churchill: Rivals for Greatness studies the ups-and-downs of WSC’s relationship with his friend and mentor David Lloyd George. It shows how the two could sometimes be political opponents yet remain firm friends.
Cita Stelzer, Working with Winston tells the story of what it was like to work as one of WSC’s wartime secretaries. She gives a most interesting insight into WSC’s often eccentric working practices!
Lynne Olson, Citizens of London: The Americans who Stood with Britain in its Darkest Hour tells the stories of Ed Murrow, Averell Harriman and John Winant — three Americans who supported Britain at a crucial time and helped to forge the Anglo-American alliance. A thoroughly engaging read.
Lynne Olson, Last Hope Island tells the story of the governments in exile who fled from Nazi invasion and took shelter in London. If you’d like to know how Charles de Gaulle offended everyone and how the Queen of the Netherlands tried to bribe the Nazis to rescue the King of Belgium, then this is the book for you.
Churchill in the Second World War
There are an incredible number of books covering Churchill in the Second World War. A small sample of my favourites include:
Ronald Lewin Churchill as Warlord is a terrific place to start if you are interested in how WSC made his military decisions. It was first published in 1973 and does not mention the breaking of the Enigma codes, but otherwise it remains a benchmark for all books that followed. A more recent book that treads similar ground is Max Hastings Finest Years: Churchill as Warlord.
John Lukacs Five Days in London is my favourite account of how WSC became Prime Minister in 1940. Although short, it captures the drama of this incredible month. John Lukacs also wrote The Duel about Churchill and Hitler in 1940. Both books are very readable.
John Keegan Churchill’s Generals discusses the often-difficult relationships between WSC and his commanders. If you’d like to know more about some of the British commanders mentioned in my lectures such as Brooke and Montgomery, then this is the book to read.
Winston Groom, The Allies: Roosevelt, Churchill, Stalin and the Unlikely Alliance that Won World War II is a good account of the relationships between the ‘Big Three’. For the truly dedicated, WSC and FDR’s complete correspondence (in three volumes) is also available to buy.
Lord Alan Brooke War Diaries 1939—1945 gives an insight into how Britain’s most senior solider worked with WSC. As mentioned in the lectures they had a tempestuous relationship and Brooke poured his anger into his diary. It gives a good insight into British high command in WW2 – and what it was like to have WSC as a boss.
David Reynolds, In Command of History: Churchill Fighting and Writing the Second World War is a rather heavy but most interesting book that studies the events of the war year by year, then studies what WSC wrote about them in his six volume memoirs.
Of course, this is only a sample of the thousands of books and articles written on WSC. No matter where you start, you’re sure to find something interesting.
My books and contact details can be found at drspencerjones.co.uk
You can find all my forthcoming Road Scholar events here: roadscholar.org/rs-at-home/continued-learning-collection/spencer-jones/
