Why I am running for Congress
I’m Andy Zay. A family man, small business owner and a conservative State Senator with a history of delivering results. Born and raised in Huntington, Indiana, I am proud of our conservative Hoosier principles of hard work, dedication to family and faith in God.
Running a small business and raising a family has opened my eyes to the fact that Main Street America has been left behind. Washington, D.C. insiders have pushed their woke ideologies to benefit themselves. I ran for State Senate to make a difference for Northeast Indiana by championing legislation to expand economic opportunity, voting to lower the income tax and standing firm on constitutional principles and our traditional values, including the right to life and the Second Amendment.
Now, I am running for Congress to fight for our shared conservative values just as I have done in the State Senate.
For too long we have seen Main Street go by the wayside while Washington, D.C. has become one of the wealthiest areas in the country. As the government gets bigger, Main Street businesses and economic opportunities get smaller. That’s not how things should be.
I’m running to turn D.C.’s focus back to helping everyday Americans.
In Congress, I will stand up for our conservative values by working to balance the federal budget by cutting wasteful spending and programs that leave Indiana out. It’s time government got back to living within its means, not on the next generation’s back. I will work to cut taxes on working families and oppose bad deals that have left our region behind. I will stand up for our values, including protecting women’s sports and opposing the radical, woke ideologies that are permeating our entire society, and I will ALWAYS put the rights of parents first.
I will take my work on protecting life to the federal government and support the federal abortion ban, just as I have done in the Indiana Senate.
And make no mistake, I will oppose Democrat efforts to federalize elections, allowing those without even a photo ID or proof of residency to vote. This flagrant power grab undermines our democracy, and I will not allow it.
The Biden administration is responsible for Chinese aggression, rampant inflation and crushing the livelihoods of working Americans. In Congress, I will hold them accountable for what they have done, and I will fully support any and all efforts to investigate wrongdoing in the Office of the President.
It’s time we took America in a better direction and offer an alternative to the failures of the Biden administration. As your representative in Congress, I will cut taxes on Americans and eliminate the spending that has created generational debt and deprived many of the opportunity to create generational wealth. I will stand up for our values and promote a culture of life based in faith, empowering parents and protecting our rights granted by the Constitution. Joe Biden’s administration has pushed the American dream away, but by cutting taxes, emphasizing career and technical education and ending inflation, we will create more opportunities and bring back the American dream.
Most of all, I will always put the interests of Hoosiers ahead of insiders and the establishment in Washington, D.C.
I hope to meet you on the campaign trail, and I hope to earn your vote.
