Oh, the wisdom of kids. Erin Raatz of Fort Wayne, whose sons appear often in this column, shared Levi's recent observation: "Creativity is what helps you to have a happy life! If you don’t try to be creative, you’ll just live a sad life." Levi is fortunate to have discovered one of the keys to a happy life at only 9 years old!
+++
I have a dear Hoosier friend who is creative in many ways, including poetry. She said I could share this with readers.
My husband and I think differently.
On many things we disagree.
While I well up in sympathy,
He says the results were plain to see.
So if I give the question to ChatGPT,
Will it think like him, or think like me?
(Note from Grace: ChatGPT is the artificial intelligence that everyone is talking about. In brief, you can "chat" with it online; but it is not a human being you are talking to. It answers questions and parrots opinions with information found online. It is not always accurate.)
+++
For Christmas Sally (known as Oma for grandmother) was given a 6-inch chocolate Santa, which she had placed on a very high shelf in the playroom for later. Grandson, Obi, 4, had asked about it once, and Sally made a mental note to move it. But a few weeks later it was still there, when Obi and younger sister, Piper, 3, dropped in with Analicia, their mother, for a short visit. While they played in the playroom, Analicia chatted with grandfather Richard in the living room. Later Analicia went back to the playroom and saw her two very happy children sitting on the floor with pieces of Santa-printed aluminum foil all around them and mouths full of chocolate. Analicia was flabbergasted! “How did you get that down and why did you eat Oma’s chocolate Santa?!!” she asked. Obi looked up with wide innocent eyes, “We were hungry.”
Analicia took away the uneaten half of the Santa and scolded Obi and Piper for not asking first. She was still puzzling over how on earth they had gotten it down from that top shelf, when she set it down on the kitchen counter and started going back to the living room. But she turned around just in time to see Obi and Piper come out of the playroom into the kitchen, and heard Piper say to Obi, “There it is, Obi! Get it! Go!” — Sally Stolz of Maryland
+++
Faiza, the other daughter-in-law of my sister Sally of Maryland, was enjoying a family dinner gathering. Three of Sally's four grandchildren were running around the house. The oldest grandchild, Salma, almost 8, was enjoying her peace and quiet in the living room behind yet another exciting book.
Faiza was in the middle of a conversation with her sister-in-law and mother-in-law about their plans for Christmas. Where would they celebrate? When? What would they cook and how would they celebrate the Christmas birthdays in between the holidays? In the middle of the conversation, Salma started marching next to Faiza and the others. Turning their way, she yelled, "Hey Mom, it's just me! Your greatest accomplishment in life!" They burst out laughing! Turns out that the book she was reading in the living room was Calvin & Hobbes (known for their wry humor)!
+++
Thank you to everyone who shares photos and/or stories. When you share your stories and/or photos, you brighten the lives of many people. I always need more stories! Please email me at ghousholder@kpcmedia.com; mail stories to me at 816 Mott St., Kendallville, IN 46755, or go to funnykids.com to submit your story and also read past stories. Please share this column with friends and family — I would love to hear from them, too.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.