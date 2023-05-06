I took my dog in for her annual checkup a few days ago. When I visit the vet, I always take time to look at a map posted on the wall, with tiny pins in the locations where the clinic has identified Lyme disease in dogs. Each year, that map has more pins, as the wave of Lyme-infected ticks moves from north to south into northern Indiana.
As my vet likes to say, Lyme is not a good way for a dog to die. The bacteria that causes Lyme, transmitted by ticks, can cause heart, joint and neurological issues in dogs, and in many cases, kidney failure, which is fatal. The good news is that a vaccine is available to protect your pet, which must be administered annually.
The bad news is that Lyme can affect humans too. There were 314 cases diagnosed in Indiana in 2021, up from 100 in 2014, mostly in northern Indiana. While not fatal, it can be permanently debilitating if not diagnosed and treated early in the infection.
I know several people with Lyme disease. It has changed their lives profusely. Unfortunately, there is no longer a vaccine on the market for humans. It was taken off the market due to pressure from the anti-vaccine movement.
Symptoms of tick-borne diseases can include headache, fever, fatigue, rash, and muscle aches and pains. Reactions can differ widely from person to person. Some people could pick up a pathogen without showing symptoms.
Skin reactions will also vary. Some people break out in a “bull’s-eye” rash associated with Lyme disease or a spotty pink rash that spreads from limbs to trunk, associated with Rocky Mountain spotted fever. But some people show no such reaction.
Rashes are not a good way to diagnose tick-related diseases. It is more important to know that you were in tick infested habitat or you have a tick bite and develop these symptoms within two to 10 days. If so, you should see a doctor and seek immediate medical treatment.
Indiana is home to at least 15 species of ticks. The three are of particular concern are the blacklegged (or deer tick), the American dog tick and the Lone Star tick.
The blacklegged tick is the most significant as it can transmit Lyme disease. The blacklegged tick can also transmit anaplasmosis, babesiosis and Powassan virus.
The American dog tick can carry Rocky Mountain spotted fever and tularemia. The Lone Star tick — named after the distinct white spot on the female tick’s back — can transmit erlichiosis, tularemia and Southern tick-associated rash illness. It could also be linked to an allergic reaction to mammal products, a condition known as alpha-gal allergy.
To protect yourself from ticks, wear light-colored clothing with long sleeves and pants tucked into socks if you’re headed into grassy or wooded areas. You can also use a U.S. Environmental Protection Agency-approved repellent like DEET or treat your clothing with permethrin. Nevertheless, checking your body and clothing thoroughly for ticks once you go indoors is important.
If you can remove a tick within 24 hours, you have a very low chance of acquiring pathogens. If a tick has anchored into your skin, remove it promptly. Apply a pair of fine-tipped tweezers to the skin, grasp the tick and pull upwards with firm, consistent pressure. The tick will eventually release.
Be careful not to break or squeeze the tick, which could leave its mouthparts in your skin, potentially causing infection. Using a match to burn the tick, smothering it with mayonnaise or freezing it are ineffective ways of removing ticks and could be harmful. Doing those things to a tick might encourage it to regurgitate infected blood back into the wound.
Once the tick is out, swab the wound with rubbing alcohol to sterilize it.
Purdue has two publications on ticks you can download for free. One is a picture guide at https://www.extension.purdue.edu/extmedia/E/E-272-W.pdf. The other is located at https://extension.entm.purdue.edu/publications/E-71.pdf and has detailed information about ticks, their life cycles and their control.
