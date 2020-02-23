Gloria’s family has been battling winter illnesses. Lots of sniffles and sneezes in the Yoder household, so we wish them all a speedy recovery. She will return next week. Here are a couple of favorite recipes of Gloria’s to share. Enjoy the recipes below for Deluxe Scrambled Eggs and Homemade Taco Pizza!

DELUXE SCRAMBLED EGGS

6 eggs, beaten

1 1/2cup milk

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/2 teaspoon garlic powder

1 teaspoon prepared mustard

1 teaspoon liquid smoke (optional)

3 slices bread (cubed)

1/4 cup chopped onions

1/4 cup green or red peppers diced

1 cup shredded cheese, divided

1/2 pound sausage, browned

1/4 pound bacon, cut into pieces

Brown bacon in a large skillet. Remove bacon and lightly saute onions and peppers in bacon drippings. Add remaining ingredients, saving ½-cup cheese. Sprinkle on top once eggs are done.

Mix together and continue heating on medium high stirring constantly until eggs are set, Or if you prefer, pour everything into a 9-inch pan and sprinkle with remaining crumbs. Bake at 350F for 35-40 minutes or until eggs are done.

TACO PIZZA

Dough

2 cups flour

1 tablespoon baking powder

1 teaspoon salt

½ cup milk

½ cup vegetable oil

Meat mixture

1½ pounds hamburger, fried with onions

1 package taco seasoning

1 pint pizza sauce

Dressing mixture

1½ cups sour cream or 1 cup milk, scant

1 tablespoon sour cream and onion powder

2/3 cup salad dressing

Instructions

Put dough into 9- by 13-inch pan. Spoon meat mixture onto dough. Next, put on dressing mixture. If desired, sprinkle with peppers, onions, tomatoes or whatever you prefer. Bake at 350 for 30 minutes. Add cheese and taco chips or white soup crackers for the last five minutes.

Gloria Yoder lives in Flat Rock, Illinois. She likes to cook, bake, garden and being a mom! Readers can send her mail at P.O. Box 157, Middletown, Ohio 45042. For more recipes and information about the Amish lifestyle go to amish365.com.

