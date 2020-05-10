KENDALLVILLE — Information about Indiana entering Stage 2 of its five-step reopening process and what that means went viral on social media over the last week, easily making it to the most-read story.
Indiana advanced to Stage 2, the first reopening step after stay-at-home orders of shutdowns in what was retroactively called Stage 1 by the state, meaning most businesses and industries could reopen and Hoosiers could begin returning to some small gatherings.
Gov. Eric Holcomb detailed the plan on May 1, with Stage 2 taking effect on May 4. If data about the activity of coronavirus in Indiana remain good, the state may advance ahead to the next stages with an even greater loosening of restrictions later this month, in June and — if all goes accordingly to plan — returning mostly back to normal by July 4.
The story with all of the details about what Stage 2 is and what it means for different sectors garnered more than 10,000 views on kpcnews.com and reached over 100,000 people on Facebook, a new record for KPC.
Here are the Top 10 most-read stories on kpcnews.com from April 30 through May 6:
1) Welcome to Stage 2 — 13,252 pageviews
2) Sandbars open — 5,367 pageviews
3) 7 cases of COVID-19 confirmed at Miller Poultry — 4,045 pageviews
4) Noble County cases spike after new nursing home tests, Steuben also up —
4,034 pageviews
5) People should not congregate when a deadly virus is going around (letter to the editor) — 3,707 pageviews
6) Mass COVID-19 testing starts Wednesday in Angola — 3,364 pageviews
7) Our rights don’t end, where your opinion begins (letter to the editor) — 3,048 pageviews
8) Miller Poultry tests all employees for COVID-19 after outbreak — 2,793 pageviews
9) C.R. 427 north of Auburn to be closed next week — 2,708 pageviews
10) Steuben to reopen Monday — 2,141 pageviews
On Facebook, the Stage 2 story blew away all competition, collecting the most reach of any story on the KPC News page in the last year. After that, stories about health experts advising people to continue practicing social distancing as the state reopens and an update on a spate of new COVID-19 in deaths were the top posts:
May 4: Indiana officially entered Stage 2 today in its “Back on Track” program, meaning many businesses are reopening. Here’s all the info you need about how different types of businesses will be reopening and at what capacity — 131,289 people reached, 288 reactions, 192 shares, 84 comments.
May 5: “Do it for everybody else.” — ISDH Chief Medical Officer Dr. Lindsay Weaver on continuing to practice safety measures when out in public — 7,663 people reached, 27 reactions, seven shares.
May 2: Prior to last Saturday, four residents in Noble County had died of COVID-19. Over the last seven days, another 10 people have died — 7,059 people reached, 139 reactions, 32 shares, 58 comments.
On the daily newspaper Facebook pages, stories about sandbars being open, a local detour in DeKalb County and a spike in Noble County’s COVID-19 cases were the most popular posts of the week:
May 4: (The Herald Republican) And now the DNR weighs in on whether people can go to sandbars, islands and other on-the-water gathering spots — 8,944 people reached, 122 reactions, 27 shares, 44 comments.
May 1: (The Star) Prepare to take a detour next week — 422 people reached, 155 reactions, 173 shares, 33 comments.
May 5: (The News Sun) Noble County’s COVID-19 case count spiked by 36 as of Tuesday’s report. Noble County Health Officer Dr. Terry Gaff said the increase is attributable to results from a recent battery of testing at one nursing home battling an outbreak — 7,491 people reached, 176 reactions, 66 shares, 89 comments.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.