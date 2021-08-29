KENDALLVILLE — Details about a brutal child death and the man charged in connection to it was the most-read story of the week on kpcnews.com.
A 4-year-old boy who apparently died at the hands of an Iowa truck driver suffered a multitude of serious injuries, including fractures, facial bruises and abrasions, lacerations, and indications the child sustained blunt force trauma to his head, according to a document filed with the LaGrange County Superior Court by LaGrange County Sheriff’s Office investigators.
In a probable cause document filed with the court, LaGrange County Detective Lieutenant Don Faust said on or about Thursday, Aug. 19, Dylan Diericx, 35, of Eldridge, Iowa, did knowingly commit neglect of a dependent, resulting in death, when he allegedly failed to seek medical attention for a seriously injured child he was caring for. Authorities have not released the name of that child.
The charge is a Level 1 felony, the most serious type of charge behind only murder.
According to the document, Diericx told police the child’s injuries were the result of “horse-play” between he and the victim in the cab of Diericx’s semi-tractor.
The story was viewed more than 10,000 times after being posted Wednesday morning.
Here are the Top 10 most-read stories on kpcnews.com from Aug. 19-25:
1) Child suffered multiple injuries before dying — 10,847 pageviews
2) By the numbers: Vaccinated vs. unvaccinated — 6,959 pageviews (22,867 total)
3) Police: Bixler Lake shooting result of vape sale gone bad — 5,132 pageviews
4) HGTV reaches out to Kendallville — 2,457 pageviews
5) How are you doing? During bubonic plague, Martin Luther shared his faith (the column was originally published March 28, 2020)— 1,761 pageviews
6) Police identify Butler shooting victims — 1,627 pageviews
7) Bill’s Professional Towing and Repair breaks ground on third facility — 1,380 pageviews
8) Fremont violates ODL (Open Door Law) in emergency meeting — 1,038 pageviews
9) Wawaka man facing three child molest charges — 968 pageviews
10) Kelley Found guilty on all counts — 789 pageviews
On the KPC News Facebook page, two COVID-19 stories and an update on a shooting at Bixler Lake Park were the top posts of the week:
Aug. 23: More than 82% of residents in nursing homes in the four-county area are vaccinated against COVID-19 and new cases and deaths have basically been eliminated. But far fewer long-term care staff members are immunized, which presents a possible transmission route into facilities as the highly infectious delta variant continues to surge — 7,494 people reached, 34 reactions, seven shares, 40 comments
Aug. 19: (Shared from The News Sun) East Noble has been in session for two weeks and the district has already had a handful of new student cases at multiple buildings — 7,423 people reached, 85 reactions, 22 shares, 118 comments
Aug. 20: (Shared from The News Sun) Taron Swazer of Fort Wayne has been formally charged with a Level 3 felony of aggravated battery, as well as two lesser felony charges — 7,196 people reached, 23 reactions, 165 shares, 42 comments
On the individual newspaper Facebook pages, stories about Fremont School shutting the public out of an improperly called executive session, a feature about an Auburn restaurant run solely by a married couple and the Bixler Lake shooting were the top posts of the week:
Aug. 20: (The Herald Republican) Herald Republican reporters were shut out of a Fremont Schools meeting Thursday discussing COVID policy after being invited earlier in the day. School officials claimed it was an executive session, but failed to meet proper 48-hour noticing requirements and statutory citation for a closed session, in violation of Indiana’s Open Door Law — 7,201 people reached, 52 reactions, 26 shares, 33 comments
Aug. 20: (The Star) Sandra D’s Italian Garden owners running the show by themselves and having success — 665 people reached, 347 reactions, 38 shares, 62 comments
Aug. 20: (The News Sun) According to police, Swazer was selling THC vapes from his vehicle at Bixler Lake Park. When the buyers grabbed the vapes, didn’t pay and ran away, Sawzer fired a handgun at least seven times, hitting Kendallville resident Austin Hart — 8,402 people reached, 162 reactions, 236 shares, 136 comments
